India locks up restless Kashmir after separatist leader’s funeral





SRINAGAR, India, September 2 (Reuters) – Veteran Kashmiri Indian separatist politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani was laid to rest in Srinagar on Thursday morning as authorities recovered the area in troops and cut communications to prevent protests. Geelani, 91, was buried in a cemetery near his home before dawn with only a few hundred people, including his family and neighbors, allowed to attend the funeral, a government official said. “There was strong security at the funeral, including plainclothes police,” the official said. Geelani, who died on Wednesday, had been ill for some time, his family said. Read more Among the most prominent political leaders in Kashmir – a Himalayan region claimed by India and Pakistan in their entirety, but ruled in part – Geelani for years led an umbrella alliance of secessionists known as the Hurriyat Conference. But the group broke up in 2003, when hard-line supporters led by Geelani, who advocated Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan, pulled out after moderates decided to hold talks with New Delhi. He was under house arrest over a decade after leading several anti-Indian protests. Around Geelani’s home and elsewhere in Srinagar, armed troops lined main roads and manned checkpoints, a Reuters witness said, as authorities sought to prevent protests following his death. The city’s main business district remained deserted, with most shops closed and vehicle traffic restricted, the witness said. Authorities have also cut internet connections and mobile networks in the Kashmir Valley since Wednesday evening. The crackdown echoes restrictions imposed in August 2019 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi divided Jammu and Kashmir – then the country’s only Muslim-majority state – into two federally administered territories. The shock movement was opposed in Kashmir, including by people like Geelani who left her hard-line Hurriyat conference faction, saying it had failed to counter New Delhi’s efforts to tighten its grip on the disputed region. Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari and Altaf Bhat, written by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Michael Perry Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/india-locks-down-restive-kashmir-after-burial-separatist-leader-2021-09-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos