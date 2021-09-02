When in doubt, blame those who take advantage of the benefits, these are the same old conservative tactics of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak







Isn’t it obvious why we can’t find the 90,000 truck drivers we need to avoid the supply chain crisis that leads to empty shelves in supermarkets and cuts their legs to economic recovery? post-pandemic? Clearly that’s because all these universal credit folks are lazy bastards. This is why Rishi Sunak is absolutely right to remove the 20 hike he instituted at the start of the pandemic. In this way, they will be encouraged to go to the local Jobcentre Plus and the problem will resolve itself.

This is, of course, bullshit. A smoking pile of manure from the elephant enclosure at Whipsnade Zoo. The purulent contents of your city council. Better take a clip for your nose. Were going to suffer a lot more, as the aforementioned crisis, which I have written a lot about recently because it is one of the biggest problems facing the UK economy, continues to bite and other labor shortages- works related to Brexit are found in the header rows.

There are solutions. Relaxing visa rules would be one of them. This is something the CBI and others have called out loudly. Strengthening trade union rights so that they can collectively bargain better wages more easily is another. In the long run, this could help make some of these professions much more attractive than they are today.

But the government doesn’t want to either, certainly not when there is the easy possibility of blaming the unemployed for their own plight and using it to justify a cruel policy like the reduction of universal credit.

Boris Johnson made it clear last week how this will turn out as the party’s conference season approaches. My strong preference is for people to see their wages increase because of their efforts rather than taxing other people into their wages, rather than welfare, he said. The main goal of this government is to make sure we come out of Covid strong, with a job-driven recovery, and I’m very happy to see how the unemployment numbers, the unemployment rate, have gone. decreases. Employment increased, but also wages increased.





Ergo, no need to keep the increase because there is clearly no need to be unemployed. There are jobs that beg

Ergo, no need to keep the increase because there is clearly no need to be unemployed. There are jobs that beg. It ignores the fact that to get started you have to live where the jobs are and not everyone does. People with low incomes cannot just raise sticks in order to get something close to minimum wage.

You must also be a suitable candidate to fill the available roles. Not everyone is. You may also need skills and qualifications, such as the licenses required to drive heavy trucks, which are not cheap to obtain.

It is simply not true that thousands of claimants could overcome the poverty that they and their children will face thanks to this cut by knocking on the door of their local Tesco and asking if the manager has a truck that ‘they can drive.

But why let the facts stand in the way of a good story, eh Boris? Instead, why not ask Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to lecture companies on the need to hire British workers.

They could easily have answered: Don’t you think we’ve tried? But the Prime Minister and his colleagues are not at all interested in listening to this because they are playing another game. The aim is to establish the idea that unemployment is a matter of choice and that everyone receiving benefits is therefore a scout. This is how you alleviate the political problem of having the richest MP in the House of Commons (Sunak) taking 20 a week out of the pockets of Britain’s poorest people, while he has a gym and swimming pool in its Yorkshire des res.

It is not as if this is the first time that a Conservative government has sought to blame the victims of its policies for their own plight. So get married better on our loins and get ready to shout *** bulls very loud, very often because, over the next few weeks and months, we were going to hear a lot of Johnson-like arguments. And sometimes they will be even more explicitly expressed.