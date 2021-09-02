International climate summit 2021 Friday, focus on the clean energy transition | Latest India News





India will host a key summit on Friday, September 3 as part of the 2021 International Climate Summit (ICS), an initiative of the environment committee of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The global hybrid summit will establish a dialogue for India’s transition to clean energy, according to the organizers of the event. ICS partnered with Invest India for the event. The summit’s particular focus will be on “fueling India’s hydrogen ecosystem”. Policy makers, regulators, industry leaders, experts and scientists from all over the world will be part of the event. Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Jitendra Singh, member of Niti Aayog, Dr VK Saraswat and Sturle Harald Pedersen, president of Greenstat India, Norway are some of the prominent participants. Reliance Industry President Mukesh Ambani will be the keynote speaker at the summit. At a virtual leaders’ climate summit in April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a new partnership with the United States for investments and collaborations to fight climate change. It was the first major global initiative by US President Joe Biden since taking office in January. Prime Minister Modi told the event that India and the United States are launching the ‘2030 Climate and Clean Energy Partnership to help mobilize investment, demonstrate clean technology and enable green collaborations. The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of lifestyle change in climate action. “Sustainable lifestyles and a guiding ‘back to basics’ philosophy must be an important pillar of our economic strategy for the post-Covid era,” he said. While India is the third largest emitter per country, it is also the second most populous. As a result, per capita emissions are extremely low, ranking 134, according to the Global Carbon Atlas project. A major climate change conference – COP26 – is due to take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, 2021. COP26 President Alok Sharma said last month that this would be the last chance to ensure that the increase of global temperature does not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius – the lower limit of the Paris Agreement. As part of the 2015 deal, world leaders agreed to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius. Average global temperatures have risen by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since 1980, which has been cited by experts as the cause of severe heatwaves, droughts and storms. . A report released by the United Nations Climate Panel said earlier this month that global warming was dangerously on the verge of spiraling out of control. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) also said the world is already certain to face further climate disruption for decades, if not centuries, to come. Deadly heat waves, massive hurricanes and other extreme weather events will become more serious, the report added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/international-climate-summit-2021-on-friday-focus-on-clean-energy-transition-101630565656992.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos