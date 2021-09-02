Visva Bharati Faculty Writes to Prime Minister Modi to Call for Investigation of Vice Chancellor | Latest India News

A group of faculty members from Visva Bharati University in West Bengal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for an investigation against the vice-chancellor by a reviewing or retired judge.

The university fired three students for three years on August 23 for participating in a campus protest in January this year. Since then, University Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty has been confined to his residence on campus by a section of students. The stalemate continued until Thursday.

We demand an investigation of the complaints against Chakraborty by an independent committee headed by a sitting or retired judge of a high court, says the letter sent by the Association of Professors of Visva Bharati University which represents the majority of faculty departments.

VB is the only central university in the state and was established by Rabindranath Tagore in Santiniketan in the Birbhum district in 1921. The prime minister is the chancellor.

While Chakraborty declined to comment, saying the university spokesperson would respond to media inquiries, the latter did not respond to calls or messages.

University authorities on Wednesday asked the Calcutta High Court to intervene to break the deadlock created by the student unrest against the expulsion of students for disciplinary reasons. The petition is expected to be heard on Friday.

The Central University has temporarily suspended the admission process and the publication of the results, confirming that the VC is under siege due to the continued unrest from a section of students.

We sincerely ask the Honorable Chancellor (read the Prime Minister) to take the appropriate steps to save this august institution from further degeneration. an existential crisis.

Prime Minister Modi virtually addressed the university’s centenary celebrations in December 2020.