Unsyiah speaker convicted of UU ITE, coalition sends letter to Jokowi granting him amnesty





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Advocacy Coalition sent a letter asking President Joko Widodo to provide amnesty or speaker on forgiveness at Syiah Kuala University (P) Banda Aceh, Saiful Mahdi on Thursday (02/09/2021). Coalition representative and chair of the advocacy division of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), Muhammad Isnur, said the request was an effort to Jokowi can exercise his right of amnesty. “Amnesty part of the abolition, the effort, the authority and the right of the president to give the abolition of punishment to Mr. Saiful Mahdi, ”Isnur said at a press conference Thursday. Also read: Case of Unsyiah Saiful Mahdi Lecturer Criminalized After Campus Criticism Isnur said that in this request his party submitted two letters at a time. Both letters were requests for amnesty which were sent directly by Saiful, and the other was from his legal advisor. With this request, he hopes that the president will be able to grant an amnesty to Saiful with the consent of the DPR. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail This is similar to when Jokowi pardoned Baiq Nuril, a former honorary professor of SMAN 7 Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara, who was trapped UU ITE. According to him, the amnesty granted by Jokowi to Saiful is very crucial. Read also: Measuring the meaning of the revision of the IET law after the publication of the guidelines for the implementation criteria This donation can prevent the silence of free speech in the campus environment. “So things that have the potential to silence academic freedom, to silence free speech, to fight the potential for corruption are not happening,” he said. In addition to the amnesty, the Advocacy Coalition itself had previously submitted a letter of suspension to the attorney general’s office. This was done so that the Attorney General’s office could postpone the execution of the 3 month prison sentence handed down by the Banda Aceh District Court against Saiful. Read also : WhatsApp Group case, speaker Unsyiah Saiful Mahdi sentenced to 3 months in prison

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/09/02/17195191/dosen-unsyiah-dipidana-karena-uu-ite-koalisi-kirim-surat-ke-jokowi-agar-beri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

