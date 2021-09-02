Thought Xi Jinping, for children

A SK MEMBERS from the Chinese elite, from senior officials to academics at big universities, well-known commentators or bosses of big companies, to explain the beliefs of the leader of the country, Xi Jinping, and their answers are surprisingly unnecessary. Even simple questions elicit wacky answers. Take an ongoing campaign to clip the wings of some of China’s biggest companies, including tech giants. Authorities have variously accused these companies of chasing excessive profits, harming national security with a cavalier approach to data, abusing workers, intimidating small businesses, or exploiting young consumers with addicting video games. and online fan clubs. Does Mr. Xi turn out to be an ideologue, determined to re-impose Communist Party control over the economy at the expense of growth? Or is he more pragmatic than that: a strong nationalist man who helps make China stable at home and powerful abroad? There is chatter among the greats of the country, but no consensus.

Given such confusion among adults, it is a daring time to release a new set of textbooks to all students in Chinese schools, colleges and universities, with the aim of explaining Xi Jinping’s thinking on socialism at the Chinese for the new era, as Mr. Xi’s political philosophy is formally known.

As the school year began on September 1, teachers and lecturers began distributing these books, suitable for each age group, up to children as young as six years old. The use of stand-alone textbooks devoted to a leader in service marks a break with decades of caution. The last time hundreds of millions of young people seized one-man wisdom books was under Mao Zedong, the object (and instigator) of a disastrous personality cult.

Books for young people are particularly revealing because they should keep their messages simple. Elementary schools have long taught the general basics of ideology. Through classes with names such as ethics and law, children learned about the good deeds of modern party founders and leaders. They contemplated the magnificence of the homeland (aided by numerous images of wind farms and border markers). The textbooks devoted many pages to healthy lessons on honesty, friendship, the importance of hand washing, and respect for elders.

The latest books for primary schools are always healthy. But they are more focused on defining citizenship as a relationship with the party and its leader. Official guides for teachers concede that it is difficult for very young students to grasp abstract concepts. As a result, the new textbooks will use Mr. Xi’s golden maxims, along with vivid stories and emotional experiences to plant the seeds of love for the holiday, love for the nation, and love for the nation. socialism in their little hearts. A notice published at the end of August by the National Textbook Committee of the Ministries of Education sets out other objectives. Young people should be guided to understand that Mr. Xi is the leader of the whole party and the country, he said. They must also resolve to obey and follow the party from an early age.

In addition to praising compliance, the new books offer simple warnings about those who fail to fit in. The final chapter of the new textbook for children six to eight years old opens with an injunction to Button Life’s First Button properly. Xi often uses this expression in speeches to young people. He refers to what he calls the duty of schools and families to teach the first lessons of life well, so that children do not find themselves out of step with their peers, like a badly buttoned coat that will have to be adjusted. later.

Another lesson in the book tells the children about Grandfather Xi’s expectations of us. Next to images of Mr. Xi with members of the Young Pioneers, a party organization for children aged six to 14, she informs the students: As the supreme head of the party and state, grand- Father Xi Jinping has always taken care of us and wishes us to strive to become worthy builders and heirs of socialism. In practice, professors of politics and ideology, who form a highly qualified elite and a breeding ground for future school leaders, are encouraged to enhance this pitfall through singing competitions or patriotism courses based on various facts. . Teachers say recent instructive events include last year’s border clash between Chinese and Indian troops, and US bans on exporting components needed by Chinese electronics giant Huawei.

Power is the point

At first glance, these textbooks for small children, filled with quotes from Mr. Xis on environmental protection, and songs such as I Love You, China, (sample lyrics: I love your forest without limits, i love your towering mountains) may not seem to settle difficult questions about the ruling philosophy of the country. However, it can be argued that young Chinese people are getting closer to the true essence of Xi Jinping’s thought. The overall goal of this reform, explains the Textbook Committee, is that the school and university curriculum comprehensively present Mr. Xis’ views on economics, politics, rule of law, science and technology, culture, education, ethnic politics, religion, national defense. , ecological civilization, party organization and diplomacy, among others. In more concise terms, Xi should be seen as the undisputed authority on everything.

It is not the same as a Maoist personality cult. Mao encouraged the young people to attack their teachers. He encouraged fanatical Red Guards as they destroyed ancient temples. He wanted partisans to attack a party establishment whose revolutionary fervor and loyalty he had come to doubt. On the other hand, Xi wants young people to diligently study, exercise regularly, and listen to teachers talk about 5,000 years of glorious Chinese culture. Mr. Xi is the establishment: the supreme embodiment of party authority. The party’s legitimacy, in turn, rests on its claims to unparalleled competence and success. It is not for ordinary citizens to guess or debate what Mr. Xi personally believes. Like children who listen to a teacher or an elder, it is their role to obey.