No major terrorist attack in India since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister: Rajnath Singh
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that no major terrorist attack has taken place in the country since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, and said terrorists were afraid of the BJP government in Center.
Speaking to Gujarat BJP leaders on the second day of the three-day party state executive meeting in Kevadia in the Narmada district, Mr. A pension (OROP) unpaid for 40 years.
“No matter what it takes, we will not let the terrorists succeed. Forget Jammu and Kashmir, no major terrorist attacks took place in any part of the country after Modiji arrived. This is our major achievement. It seems that terrorists are now afraid of the BJP government. This is no small feat, “he said.
“The terrorists now realize that they are not safe even in their shelters. What we did (surgical strike at the PoK) after Uri’s attack made it clear to the world that we can kill terrorists on this side. as well as crossing the border when needed, ”added Mr. Singh.
Had previous congressional governments been sensitive to the jaws of the military, the OROP issue, which the jaws have been clamoring for for 40 years, would have been resolved. But Congress did not accept the request, the minister said.
“But Modiji implemented it immediately. It shows the difference between a Congressional government and a BJP government,” he said.
Mr Singh attacked Congress and its leaders saying they only used Mahatma Gandhi’s name, but did not follow in his footsteps.
Referring to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said that these issues are not mere slogans, but the commitment of the BJP, for which the party sacrificed three of its state governments after the demolition of the mosque structure. Babri.
“We always keep our promises. These are not just election slogans… this is our cultural commitment. Now no force can stop the construction of a great Ram temple. We had sacrificed three of our governments of State after structure (mosque) was razed. Although the Center sacked three of our governments, we never diluted our commitment and our movement, “added Mr. Singh.
After his speech, the Ministry of Defense and the government of Gujarat signed a memorandum of understanding for the upcoming Defense Expo-2022. It was signed in the presence of Singh and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani.
Rupani announced that Defense Expo-2022 will be held for four days between March 10 and March 13 in Gandhinagar next year. While the seminars will be held at Mahatma Mandir, the heliport exhibition center will serve as the exhibition site for the exhibition, a press release said.
A Gujarat BJP state executive meeting began in Kevadia on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the party’s head of state unity, CR Paatil.
Key leaders attending the meeting include Mr. Singh, Mr. Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Gujarat official BJP Bhupender Yadav, among others, a party statement said, adding that others who joined the meeting include all deputies, deputies, members of the executive committee, members of the state party office and chairmen of district and city units.
This is the first time that Gujarat BJP has hosted a meeting of the “Paperless State Executive”, where guests are given tablets with all the required information and links related to the event, the statement added.
