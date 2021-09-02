WATCH: Donald Trump PAC posts ad on Biden, Afghanistan





Getty, Trump and Trump, left and right, two scenes from the video.

Former President Donald Trump’s PAC released an announcement that sharply criticizes President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. You can look at it later in this article.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. is among those spreading the ad on Twitter. Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter: “Joe Biden left Americans stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. It’s a shame and a failure !!! ”He had over 760,000 views of Trump Jr.’s wall alone as of September 2, 2021.

Biden defended his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying at a press conference that the withdrawal was successful. “Last night in Kabul, the United States ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history,” Biden said, according to a transcript of his speech released by Rev.com. “… The extraordinary success of this mission is due to the incredible skill, courageous and selfless courage of the US military, our diplomats and our intelligence professionals.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ad shows scenes of chaos in Afghanistan

The video begins with a clip of Biden saying, “Afghanistan cannot be used as a terrorist base,” then a narrator says, “Afghanistan has become the Disneyland of terrorists.”

Biden is then shown saying, “We have planned for all eventualities,” but a narrator says, “Total chaos. It’s a failure.

Scenes of chaos are shown, including Afghans running alongside a US military plane. Scenes are then shown of Biden looking at his watch as the coffins of U.S. servicemen who died in the Kabul airport attack are shown. You can read about these service members here.

An American general is shown admitting, “We didn’t get everyone out.” A woman says to the camera, “If it’s not a failure, what exactly does failure look like,” and Biden is then shown walking away.

The video shared by Trump Jr. was originally tweeted by Taylor Budowich, “Communications Director for Save America and Donald J Trump, the 45th POTUS.”

He wrote: “NEW ANNOUNCEMENT: A heartbreaking loss for the United States and its grand army. We must have hostages freed and our military equipment returned, NOW! Save America is Donald Trump’s official PAC. While Trump has not announced whether he plans to run for president again, the announcement certainly has a campaign feel, which will increase speculation. The ad states at the bottom that it was published by “save america jfc” and has not been authorized by any candidate or nominee committee. It includes a link to Trump’s website.

According to Ballotpedia, “Save America is a leadership PAC created by President Donald Trump (R) on November 9, 2020, following the 2020 presidential election. It raised $ 31.5 million and spent $ 343,000 during the last two months of 2020. “

According to the Federal Election Commission, says Ballotpedia, “A leadership PAC is a political committee that is directly or indirectly established, funded, maintained or controlled by a candidate or person in federal office. The committee is not an authorized committee of the candidate or office holder and is not affiliated with an authorized committee of a candidate or office holder.

Biden touted number of evacuees PlayPresident Biden delivers remarks after deadly Kabul attack – 08/26/2021President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the crisis in Afghanistan following the deadly Kabul attack. The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that 12 U.S. servicemen were killed and 15 injured after two suicide bombers detonated explosives near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. US Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of US Central Command,… 2021-08-26T21: 57: 46Z

Speaking at the press conference, Biden said, “We completed one of the largest airlifts in history with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety. This number is more than double what most experts thought possible. No nation, no nation has ever done anything like this in all of history. Only the United States had the capacity, the will and the capacity to do it, and we have done it today. “

He has repeatedly tried to blame Trump for the state of Afghanistan when he took power.

“By the time I came to power, the Taliban were in their strongest military position since 2001, controlling or contesting almost half of the country. The previous administration’s agreement was that if we met the May 1 deadline they had committed to leave, the Taliban would not attack any US forces. But if we stayed, all bets were off, ”Biden said, according to the transcript.

“So we ended up with a simple decision, either through the commitment made by the last administration to leave Afghanistan, or to say that we are not leaving and to hire tens of thousands of additional troops. to return to war. It was the choice, the real choice between leaving or stepping up. I wasn’t going to prolong this war forever and I wasn’t going to extend an outing forever. “

Read the full transcript of Biden’s latest press release here. Trump has been criticized by some for the deal he made with the Taliban during his tenure, while others don’t believe Trump’s deal forced Biden’s hand out of the way he did. did.

