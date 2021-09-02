Hanura says Jokowi is not interested in discussing three-term presidential speech





Tribunnews.com reporter Vincentius Jyestha TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – A meeting took place between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the political parties of the non-parliamentary coalition at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (1/9/2021) yesterday. The General Secretary of the Popular Conscience Party (Hanura) Gede Pasek Suardika did not deny that there had been discussions regarding the limited amendment to the 1945 Constitution and the speech on the extension of the presidency during the meeting. However, GPS, as it is called, stressed that President Jokowi was not too interested in discussing the speech. Because for the president the speech is the business of the MPR. “The president does not seem interested in talking about it, especially regarding the extension of his term of three terms. He said the amendments were the business of the MPR which was filled with members and representatives of political parties and the DPD RI group He was not interested in discussing this, “said GPS, contacted by Tribunnetwork, Thursday (9/02/2021). Read also : Democratic MP speaks of 3 periods of government and recalls that Covid-19 do not be an excuse According to him, Jokowi was surprised when questions or speeches from the three periods continued to heat up and become public discussions. In fact, Jokowi believes that there are many personalities and elites of political parties who have socialized to advance in the next political challenge of 2024. Therefore, Jokowi admitted that the political parties in the non-parliamentary coalition were more focused on fulfilling tasks and responsibilities at the end of his term, rather than thinking about the speech. “He said that even the owners of political parties have campaigned for the socialization of the presidential election, but instead the three-period issue is aimed at the hot Jokowi,” he said.

