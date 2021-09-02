Former US President Donald Trump Says Cryptocurrency A Looming Catastrophe





Former US President Donald Trump is not a big fan of cryptocurrency. Trump has repeatedly expressed his aversion to digital currency. On Tuesday, he told Fox Business that investing in crypto could potentially be an impending disaster. In an exclusive interview with Varney & Co., host Stuart Varney asked Trump: Do you have any bitcoin or crypto? Trump noted that he does not invest in Bitcoin or other digital currencies. I like the currency of the United States, he says.

Trump didn’t budge from his point and added, I think this (cryptocurrency) is hurting the currency in the United States. Instead of supporting the digital currency, Trump has kept his faith in the US dollar. He said, I think we should be invested in our currency.

His attack continued when he said cryptocurrencies could be fake. He added: Who knows what they are? But they are definitely something that people are not very familiar with.

Even earlier, Trump had expressed his dislike of cryptocurrency. He once called it a scam and claimed it took away the dollar’s advantage and the dollar’s importance.

Trump’s statements come at a time when cryptocurrency is still not regulated by US law. However, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, appears to be in favor of cryptocurrencies. He believes the estate will not reach any of its potential if it tries to stay outside our laws.

Gensler also called cryptocurrency innovative technologies while also being aware of industry risks.

Over the years, cryptocurrencies have had mixed responses from people. While they received a lot of support from Elon Musk, there have been others like Trump who have slammed digital assets. A few days ago, billionaire John Paulson called cryptocurrencies a worthless bubble. He said that no matter where cryptocurrencies are currently trading, they will eventually hit zero, once the exuberance wears off.

However, on the other hand, it looks like reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka has shown a keen interest in Dogecoin, which has been spurred on by all the noise surrounding the memes-based cryptocurrency. . In an interview a few days ago, Osaka said that she even had discussions with her agent about cryptocurrencies and that she also read about Dogecoin. The price of Dogecoin in India was around Rs. 23 at 7 p.m. on September 2.

