A MONG LE many claims made for Brexit were that leaving the European Union would allow Britain to cut red tape and free private industry to thrive. Nowhere does this promise ring more hollow than in Northern Ireland. When the UK left the ME , he pledged the province would remain within the trade bloc for all intents and purposes, in order to keep the border with the Republic of Ireland almost invisible. The aim was to avoid disrupting Northern Ireland’s fragile peace process by reinscribing the partition of the islands, thereby inflaming nationalist sentiment. But the result has been to create a new blizzard of bureaucracy and significant new costs for traders.

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, goods and services must continue to circulate freely on the island of Ireland. Exports from Northern Ireland to mainland Britain are also straightforward, as Westminster is free to set the rules. But trade in the other direction goes through Great Britain, which is totally outside the ME , to a territory from which it can move freely within the trade bloc, potentially bypassing its standards for everything from animal health to product labeling. Thus, the price of an invisible border on the island of Ireland is that of the Irish Sea, with new and onerous customs and regulatory barriers. At the end of last month, the UK government released a dedicated form to cover the possibility that a hippo might one day cross the Irish Sea.

A predictable result is that an increasing number of mainland companies stop selling in Northern Ireland. Another is the increase in government spending aimed at mitigating the consequences of the protocols. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, has authorized a plethora of costly plans aimed, in effect, at maintaining historic business models. More than 500 million ($ 690 million) have already been budgeted until the end of 2022. Many border measures, for example those governing the importation of medicines and chilled meats, have been delayed to allow time for recovery. adapt. When they come into force, they are likely to provoke disruption, public anger and clamor for further intervention.

Esmond Birnie, an economist at the University of Ulster, sought to quantify the costs of more expensive imports, new customs controls and additional red tape. The protocol benefits some companies by allowing them to stay in the ME s free trade zone, he said, but not enough to offset such costs. Using the first trade data from this year, he estimates the protocol penalty will be around 2% of Northern Ireland GDP .

The UK government is now seeking to renegotiate the protocol to mitigate its impact. But the ME said that maintaining the integrity of the single market leaves room for at most minor changes, creating a dilemma for policymakers in Westminster. Should they withdraw their support and allow trade to adjust, with considerable economic hardship for businesses and consumers in Northern Ireland? Or should taxpayers bear the cost of expensive and ineffective programs in which the government acts as a trade facilitator in perpetuity?

There are few previous directors. Governments often subsidize regional economies, points out Alan Winters of the UK University of Sussex Trade Policy Observatory, for example by building infrastructure or strengthening transport links. They also routinely subsidize international trade as in previous decades, when Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK seen lavish freebies to unprofitable shipyards and automakers. But paying to cancel your own policies is unusual, he says, and the policy is more difficult.