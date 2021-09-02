Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed Juncao technology as a major tool for poverty reduction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday praised China for being a role model for developing countries in poverty reduction, as its rapid growth has lifted 800 million people out of poverty over the past four decades.

In a video message to the Forum on the 20th Anniversary of Junsao Assistance and Cooperation for Sustainable Development 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised China for hosting the event and praised Prof. Lin Zhanxi’s efforts for the invention of Junsao technology.

I also commend China for sharing this beneficial technology with more than 100 countries, which has already benefited thousands of people across continents over the past 20 years, the premier said.

Speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and others, Prime Minister Imran said the world in general, and the peoples of the Global South in particular, are grappling with challenges. multiple challenges, including climate change, poverty and food. insecurity.

Juncao, which is known as “magic herb”, are two Chinese characters meaning “mushroom” and “herb”. The particular breed of grass was discovered by Chinese scientists as an economical and environmentally friendly substitute for wood traditionally used as a substrate for growing mushrooms. Juncao technology has now been disseminated in 106 countries through training programs or on-site demonstrations.

Through relentless efforts to end poverty in all its forms, extreme poverty has steadily declined over the past two decades. However, the Covid-19 pandemic triggered an economic collapse that slowed global progress. Extreme poverty increased in 2020 for the first time in more than 20 years, he said.

He said that achieving food security and improving nutrition has become an even greater challenge for developing countries.

Sustainable means of achieving economic recovery, growth and development are essential during the pandemic. Juncao technology is one of those ways. It helps small farmers to develop mushroom cultivation at low cost and on a commercial scale. In addition, it also helps fight desertification and can be used as feed for livestock because it is high in protein, he added.

Imran Khan praised President Xis’ vision for a prosperous, clean and beautiful world and the initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Poverty reduction and the fight against climate change are the main priorities of my government. We have launched a massive social security program called Ehsaas, with the aim of raising marginalized people, eradicating poverty and supporting vulnerable households, he said.

Khan said that as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, Pakistan fully supports international efforts to combat this scourge.

As part of a well-articulated agenda on climate change and the environment, made up of a number of flagship green initiatives, we are moving towards a clean and green Pakistan. As part of one of the most ambitious efforts to expand and restore forests, we have already planted a billion trees as part of our 10 billion trees project, he added.

In his message, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Juncao technology has facilitated the efficient use of three main agricultural resources, light, heat and water, and achieved the recycling of plant, animal and fungal materials, in benefit from ecological, food and energy security.

Xi said he has paid special attention to international cooperation on Juncao technology for a long time.

Since China built the first overseas demonstration base for Juncao technology in Papua New Guinea in 2001, the technology has been introduced to more than 100 countries, playing an important role in poverty reduction, creating jobs, promoting the use of renewable energies, combating climate change and improving people’s well-being, he noted.

China is ready to work with relevant parties to make further contributions to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said, expressing the hope that Juncao technology will bring more benefits for people in developing countries.

The forum was co-hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Fujian Provincial Government.