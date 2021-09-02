EXPLANATION: Congress asks tech companies for January 6 records





Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become Speaker of the House if his party wins a majority in the 2022 election, directly threatened businesses, tweeting that “a Republican majority wouldn’t forget” if they communicated information.

A look at what the panel is asking, why lawmakers want it, and the potential legal issues surrounding the request:

WHAT THE COMMITTEE WANTS

The committee sent letters to the 35 companies on Monday, as part of its larger investigation into what happened that day as Trump supporters beat up police, smash windows and doors and send lawmakers run to save their lives. The letters ask companies to “retain metadata, subscriber information, technical usage information, and communications content for those listed” from April 2020 through January 31, 2021.

The request includes the “content of communications, including all e-mails, voice messages, text or SMS / MMS messages, videos, photographs, direct messages, address books, contact lists and other files or other data communications “.

The panel made the letters public, but withheld the list of people, including President Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Said last week there were “hundreds.”

The companies that have received the letters range from social media giants Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to telecom companies like AT&T and Verizon to conservative and far-right platforms Parler, 4chan and theDonald.win.

The panel also called for 15 social media companies to provide tapes on disinformation, foreign influence and domestic extremism on their platforms linked to the 2020 elections. But requests for the preservation of personal communications raise unique questions about the relationship between technology companies and Congress.

WHY THEY WANT IT

Democrats said they would look at all aspects of the attack, including what Trump was doing in the White House as it unfolded. Several Republican lawmakers spoke to the president that day, and many of them strongly supported his lies about widespread election fraud.

In the days immediately following the attack, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that some Republican lawmakers may have been linked to far-right supporters who stormed the building or were involved in the planning. There’s no evidence that’s true, but Democrats have said they will be looking at all possible leads.

In the letters, the committee wrote that “the inclusion of an individual name on the list should not be taken as a sign of wrongdoing on the part of that person or others.”

GOP PUSH BUTTON

McCarthy released a dazzling statement on Twitter Tuesday night, saying Democrats’ efforts “would put every American with a phone or computer in the crosshairs of a surveillance state run by Democratic politicians.”

He also said that if companies hand over private information, they “violate federal law and risk losing their ability to operate in the United States.”

It is not known which federal law companies would violate and how they would be likely to lose their ability to operate. McCarthy’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

TO COMPLY OR NOT TO COMPLY?

If the committee does end up asking for files, the decision to comply, even partially, could be difficult for companies that want to cooperate but are also reluctant to hand over private communications from lawmakers to their political rivals. And because the request would come from Congress, not law enforcement, the problem becomes more complicated.

Telecommunications and tech companies are constantly responding to requests from law enforcement and courts to release private information, and they often do. But while the committee has subpoena power, the calculation of cooperation with Congress is often as much a political as a legal one. Democrats are in the majority, but Republicans could take over with a favorable electoral map in 2022. There are also regulatory and public relations factors. It is very likely that the matter can be blocked in court.

“It’s as much about law as it is about optics,” says GS Hans, a professor of law at Vanderbilt University, who specializes in First Amendment law and technology policy. He says companies “are probably talking about it from the legal adviser’s office but also from their lobby arms, because I think it’s both.”

Congress’ vast demand for preservation, he says, is “a new situation” for many of them.

Most of the companies on the list contacted by the Associated Press either did not respond or declined to comment on the request, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitch, Twitter and TikTok.

Two companies, Reddit and Facebook, sent brief statements saying they would comply with the committee’s requests.

