No major terrorist attack after Modi takeover for fear of our government: Rajnath Singh

Claiming that fear of the (Indian) government has reached terrorist camps across the border following the surgical strike after Uri’s terrorist attack, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the country had not experienced any major terrorist attack since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. .

Singh, who was in Kevadia on Thursday to attend the meeting of the executive committee of the Gujarat Unity of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), said Modi had also taken up the challenge of the corruption left behind by the Congress party.

Addressing a rally of BJP workers in Tent City near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, the Defense Minister said: “This government will never allow terrorist intentions to succeed. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, forget Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian hinterland has not witnessed a major terrorist act.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on Thursday, September 2, 2021. (Photo PTI)

Without naming Pakistan, Singh recalled the surgical strikes of September 2016 after the terrorist attack in Uri, and called it a dehshat (fear) instilled in terrorist camps acting against India.

This is not a trivial question (that there were no terrorist attacks). This is because the dahshat (fear) of our government affects the confidence (kaleja) of terrorists… Terrorists know that they will not be able to escape even from where they currently live in the asylum. This is our major achievement. After Uri’s attack, our defense forces sent a strong message to the world that if someone commits a sinister act with us, we have the ability to kill them not only from this side but also from the other side. from the border. We clearly gave this message (Atankwadiyon ke mansoobon ko kisi bhi surat mein kamyab nahi hone denge… koi bhi badi atankwadi vardaat nahi hone paayi hai… Ye hamara ek major achievement hai… le rahe hain, wahan bhi bachkoorayatenge… zar zar pade toh seeka paar jaakar bhi maar sakte hain, ye clear kar diya hai hamne), he said.

Recalling the Indian Air Force airstrike that destroyed a major Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, the minister said: It is our commitment to protect the inhabitants of their country and their property.

Singh also said that as Home Secretary he saw that the government had given “a free hand” to the forces to respond to any offense by Pakistan. “When I was Minister of the Interior, I saw how we gave the forces carte blanche. We told them to do what you thought was right. In fact, we also told them that if there was gunfire from Pakistan, they should not wait for orders to retaliate. But the first bullet should not be fired from our side. But once they shoot, bullets on our side should not be counted. Today with Amit bhai (Shah) at the helm, it’s the same thing, ”he said.

Comparing the BJP to Congress, Singh added, “Congress has no sensitivity towards defense personnel. That is why the first pension claim had been on hold for 40 years. But our Prime Minister took office and solved the problem in a snap. There is a major difference between the BJP and the governments of Congress… ”

Singh also credited the Gujarat unit of the BJP for winning the People’s Mandate on several occasions. The BJP obtains the popular mandate several times (in Gujarat), it is because Gujarat has the politics of performance. The chief minister showed it, just like the leaders of Gujarat – from CR Paatil to the leaders of the lower echelons, they all played. Gujarat has an image in the country and it is thanks to activists like you.

Adding that the benefits of government policies should reach the poorest of the poor, Singh criticized Congress and said: Congress claims they are followers of Mahatma Gandhi… but they did not continue the work Gandhiji left behind. behind… spoke of the poorest of the poor. This is the basis of the work that we (BJP) do and therefore our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had started the Anyodaya Yojana, which Modiji is now pursuing. Can you imagine that more than 80 million people in the country received a free ration. It is exemplary not only in the history of India, but in the history of the world.

Stating that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi acknowledged corruption during the Congressional government, Singh said: During the Congressional regime, people felt that corruption had become institutionalized in the country… Our Prime Minister has assured that if 100 paise are sent from Delhi, the entire 100 paise reach the lower level.

Singh added that the BJP does not make election promises, but does what is part of our cultural engagement. Ayodhya will see the temple dedicated to Lord Ram, but the BJP has made many sacrifices to make this a reality, Singh said.