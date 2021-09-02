Ron Johnson Gets Caught Debunking The Big Lie





Even before the Jan. 6 uprising by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Senator Ron Johnson was pushing the big lie that Trump had somehow been cheated for a second term.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, the Wisconsin Republican used the December 16 session to raise doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. In a lengthy statement to the committee, although ‘largely devoid of facts, he claimed that the alleged irregularities could be grouped into three categories: 1) lax enforcement or violations of laws and electoral controls, 2) fraudulent votes and ballot stuffing, and 3) corruption of ballot machines. voting and software that could be programmed to add or swap votes.

In the time available, Johnson babbled, it was impossible to identify and fully examine every claim. But many of these irregularities raise legitimate concerns and must be taken seriously.

This statement was, of course, false. Senators were so scandalous to hear that the New York Times headlined its report, The Election is Over, but Ron Johnson continues to promote false allegations of fraud.

There, no surprise. Johnson is the king of misrepresentation on everything from Covid-19 cures to tax policy votes that invariably end up benefiting the senator and his campaign donors.

Johnson’s amplification of the Big Lie fueled the fantasy that the presidency was being stolen from Trump. Now, however, there is reason to believe that Johnsons knowingly lied about the Big Lie.

When he spoke at a Republican event in Wisconsin on Sunday with Lauren Windsor, a progressive activist who posed as a Tory and recorded a conversation with Johnson, the senator said: I think ‘It’s probably true that Biden got maybe 7 million more popular votes. This is the electoral reality. So to say for sure that this was a stolen election, I don’t agree with that. Current problem

In fact, Biden got 7,052,770 more votes than Trump, securing a higher percentage of the popular vote than any challenger to a sitting president since Franklin Roosevelt defeated Herbert Hoover in 1932.

These figures were known by the time Johnson held his hearing before the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs. The same goes for the results of the Electoral College vote on December 14, which confirmed Bidens’ loss to Trump by a 306-232 margin.

Still, Johnson has continued to peddle Trumps Big Lieeven, going so far as to support a fake audit of election results that has been promoted in recent weeks by Trump-aligned Wisconsin lawmakers.

Windsor is a self-proclaimed progressive pugilist swamp killer who rose to prominence over the past decade with multiple displays of conservative hypocrisy and, as executive producer of the political web show The Undercurrent, distributed a tape conversation on social networks. Johnson suggested during what he apparently believed to be a private conversation that there was clearly nothing biased about the results. He even told Windsor that Trump lost because he underperformed other Republicans. If all Republicans had voted for Trump like they voted for the Assembly candidates, he would have won, the senator said. He didn’t get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got, and that’s why he lost.

Johnson has not announced whether he will run for a third term in the next election. As for the Democrats who would like to run against him in 2022, they are in great shape.

Outagamy County Executive Tom Nelson, one of many Democrats hoping to challenge Johnson in 2022, viewed the video and observed: Destabilize this country, all for perceived political gain? Yeah, that rings true.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was equally skeptical. Ron Johnson was filmed admitting that Donald Trump lost the election and yet for months he encouraged the big lie, peddled conspiracy theories and fictitious audits, and played down the Jan.6 attack on our Capitol, he commented. Come on man.

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski sent a message to taxpayers, from whom Republicans now want to extract an additional $ 680,000 to pay for a bogus 2020 earnings survey: Ron Johnson lied to you. He knows Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. He knows the Big Lie is just a lie.

