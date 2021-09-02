China to create new stock exchange in Beijing for small businesses: Xi





SHANGHAI – President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will establish a new stock exchange in Beijing to help finance the pursuit of new technologies by small businesses. “We will continue to support the innovation and development of small and medium enterprises and deepen the reforms of a new third board by establishing the Beijing Stock Exchange,” Xi said in a video speech at the first Chinese event. for trade in services. Xi did not give more details or a timeline for the proposed exchange, which was announced at a time of mounting political pressure on China’s biggest tech companies. If established, the Beijing stock exchange would be the third largest in the country after the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. Xi also pledged to expand cooperation in the sector with countries under the Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. China is willing to share the opportunities for developing trade in services with all countries to jointly promote global economic recovery and growth, ”he said at the 2021 China International Trade in Services Fair in Beijing. Chinese stock markets have climbed the global rankings both in terms of number of listed companies and market capitalization since the establishment of the two exchanges in 1990, reflecting the rapid development of the Chinese economy. The Shanghai Stock Exchange was the third largest in the world, with a market capitalization of $ 7.62 trillion at the end of June, behind the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, according to Statista.com. Shenzhen, at $ 5.76 trillion, ranked seventh behind Hong Kong, No. 4, at $ 6.81 trillion. In recent years, Chinese regulators have introduced Nasdaq-style listing requirements in the Shanghai STAR marketplace and Shenzhen ChiNext to facilitate fundraising by tech-focused startups. Domestic markets have also attracted listings from some of the nation’s largest companies, following stricter scrutiny from U.S. regulators. Names include Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and China Telecom. Although China’s service sector accounts for only a fraction of total trade in physical goods, it has grown in recent years, fueled by tourism and technology-intensive services. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, total trade in services grew 23% to 5.41 trillion yuan ($ 838 billion at current rates) in 2019 from 4.39 trillion yuan in 2016. But trade Travel-related plunged nearly half in 2020, pushing the total 16% to 4.56 trillion yuan. The figure was 14% of total trade in physical goods, second in the world after the United States The decline in travel-related trade was offset by growth in technology-intensive services, which accounted for 45% of the total. Services include telecommunications, information technology and intellectual property royalties, backed by Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding and Huawei Technologies. As a sign of support for the sector, Xi said Beijing will build demonstration zones to promote innovative development in digital trade and establish a negative list for cross-border trade in services nationwide. A negative list for trade in services debuted at the Hainan Free Trade Port last month, easing market access for financial services and other cross-border trade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Finance/China-to-create-new-stock-exchange-in-Beijing-for-smaller-companies-Xi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos