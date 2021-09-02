Trump ally Tom Barrack in court in UAE lobbying case





Thomas Barrack, Executive Chairman and CEO of Colony Capital, attends a panel discussion during the Milken Institute’s Annual Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Kovac | Getty Images

A lawyer for Tom Barrack, the private equity investor who is a close friend of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday urged federal prosecutors to quickly turn over evidence in their criminal allegation that Barrack illegally pressured him. administration for the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack’s defense attorney Matthew Herrington asked why he had not yet received some or all of these documents, given that federal authorities have gathered evidence related to Barrack, 74, over the past four years. last years.

Herrington raised the issue at the first status conference in the case in Brooklyn U.S. District Court, where Barrack and his business associate Matthew Grimes pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging them with working secretly to advance UAE interests with Trump’s campaign in 2016 and then during his presidency.

Barrack is free on a $ 250 million bond, while Grimes is free on a $ 5 million bond. A third accused, Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, a 43-year-old UAE national, remains at large

Barrack’s attorney noted that documents handed over by prosecutors over the past month did not even include material cited in the indictment against Barrack and Grimes, 27.

Herrington told Judge Brian Cogan that as a result he “suffered from a really deep information asymmetry.”

Prosecutors are required in criminal cases to share with defense lawyers the evidence that forms the basis of their allegations that an accused has broken the law.

And they are specifically required to share any information they have that could be used to show that an accused did not break the law as alleged.

This potentially exculpatory evidence is known as “Brady material,” according to the lawsuit which established the defendants’ rights to this information.

Herrington, during Thursday’s hearing, told Cogan that prosecutors “take the position that there is no Brady material that they have identified at this point, which surprises me.”

Herrington said there are allegations in the indictment that cite evidence he considers material from Brady.

Deputy U.S. attorney Ryan Harris told the judge that since July 20, when Barrack and Grimes were arrested, prosecutors have turned over 100,000 pages of documents to defense attorneys and will continue to provide more evidence. “on an ongoing basis”.

“We made 10 productions [of set of documents] in about 30 days, ”Harris said.

The prosecutor said the government did not consider any evidence used in the indictment to be Brady’s material, despite Barrack’s attorney asserting otherwise.

Asked by Cogan what percentage of the total amount of evidence was in the 100,000 pages, Harris replied, “It’s a little hard to say.”

But Harris also said that by the next status conference, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 2, the government expected to have made “substantial progress.”

“Do as much as you can,” Cogan said, noting that prosecutors should be able to give defense lawyers all of the documents used for the indictment over the next 30 days.

Thursday’s hearing lasted only 15 minutes and was conducted by videoconference.

At first, Grimes’ attorney, Matthew Schwartz, pointed out where Grimes could be seen on the video stream, calling him “The Bobby Brady Box”.

Grimes was dryly referencing the opening credits of the iconic 1970s TV show “The Brady Bunch,” where child actor Mike Lookinland’s character Bobby could be seen in the lower right corner of nine squares.

Besides the discussion of Brady’s evidence and documents, legal documents, and not the TV show and the scheduling of the next hearing, the only other issue mentioned in detail was the possibility that classified information could be shared between the parties and the procedure that will be used for this.

Herrington said: “We agree that there is [classified] material from both sides. “

Barrack, who was chairman of Trump’s inaugural fund in 2017, stepped down as CEO of Colony Capital in 2020. He stepped down as executive chairman of the company in April.

