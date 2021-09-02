Withdrawal from Afghanistan should make us reflect on America’s real failure since 9/11





Hospital staff help bring an injured patient brought by an ambulance to an emergency hospital in Kabul on August 26. Double bombings struck Thursday near the entrance to Kabul airport.

The longest war in US history ended with scenes of violent chaos in Afghanistan. The deaths of US Marines and fleeing Afghans will give the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks a particularly bitter side. There are also daily reminders of how much US domestic politics have changed. The partisan animosities that followed the contested 2000 presidential election in the United States are tame compared to what has transpired in the United States over the past five years. Warnings that the withdrawal from Afghanistan will lead to another 9/11 have now become mainstream political talking points.

As Americans mark this anniversary and take a careful look at the future of Afghanistan, they should remember that what happens next for that country matters far more to many other countries than it does to the United States. China, Russia, Iran and others will welcome the mess of withdrawal and the loss of credibility of the United States as an ally, but they now have far more immediate concerns than the Americans.

Of course, the greatest tragedy concerns the Afghans themselves, especially those who do not want the Taliban to be in power. Afghan girls and women, in particular, will lose hard-won opportunities for freedom. There will be more bloodshed as anti-Taliban tribal militias and ISIS variants compete for ground and influence, and many innocent people will be caught in the crossfire.

The US withdrawal and the Taliban takeover will also pose serious problems for Afghanistan’s neighbors. Pakistani military and religious extremists are delighted to see Afghanistan in the hands of an organization they helped create and supported. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the US retreat broke the chains of slavery for Afghans. But now that they are in command in Kabul, the Taliban are less dependent on Pakistan’s goodwill, not least because they have more options for money and other resources (see China, in particular) than they had before NATO arrived in 2001. In addition, Pakistan could soon face a refugee crisis as many Afghans flee the Taliban, while extremists in Pakistan could use victory Taliban to promote their own cause. This could lead to terrorist attacks inside Pakistan which would also destabilize its government.

The former Soviet neighbors are surely nervous. Vladimir Putin appreciated the humiliating retreat of the United States, especially since he remembers well the lines of Soviet tanks leaving that country in 1989 and the impact they had on the Soviet international position. But instability in Afghanistan threatens Russia, which continues to classify the Taliban as a terrorist group, with support for radical Islamist extremism, particularly in the South Caucasus. The governments of the Central Asian states, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, are right to fear a potential wave of refugees if anti-Taliban resistance continues to grow in northern Afghanistan, and the presence inside Afghanistan. this region of Uzbek and Tajik ethnic groups increases the risks of political instability in Central Asia. .

Iran is also happy to see the US government appear incompetent, but the return of the Taliban poses problems there as well. NATO-occupied Afghanistan was a crucial source of dollars via cross-border fallout from Western aid. It will now become a source of refugees, drugs and economic instability.

No neighboring country has changed as much in the past 20 years as China, which will now, for the first time, play an active role in trying to maintain the stability of Afghanistan. Beijing must ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for extremists angry at the Uyghur ethnic minority persecuted by China and a launching pad for terrorist attacks there or elsewhere in China. Beijing also fears a spillover of violence from Afghanistan to Central Asia, where China has invested heavily in President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, infrastructure projects designed to boost China’s economy and its international influence.

Even Europe has more at stake than the United States in Afghanistan. EU governments fear in Afghanistan a return to migration and terrorist fears sparked by the civil war in Syria and unrest elsewhere in North Africa.

As Americans stop to reflect on all that has changed inside their country and the United States’ role in the world over the past 20 years, understanding the limits of American interests in Afghanistan should play a role. role in their thinking for the next 20 years. The biggest failure since September 11 has not come from the failure to build democracy in Iraq and Afghanistan or to remake US relations with the Muslim world. It is in the failure of our leaders and the American people to extend the unity that existed after the bombing to help the United States build a more perfect union.

Two decades later, the greatest tragedy for the United States is the likelihood that another terrorist attack on American soil will further divide the country. A Gallup poll conducted in the days following September 11 gave George W. Bush a 90% approval rating as Americans united in support of their president and the consensus ideal. It didn’t last, of course, but there was a brief moment when Americans remembered all they have in common. A generation later, the question we must answer is whether those days are over.

