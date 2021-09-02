Neither Nicola Sturgeon nor the SNP will be easy to dislodge

A AFTER 14 YEARS in government, seven as Scottish Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon seems unstoppable. In May, she led the Scottish National Party ( SNP ) to his fourth consecutive victory in the elections of the decentralized administration. A poll in June showed that 47% of Scots support the party under his leadership, despite a series of scandals and crises that most governments would struggle to survive. As she prepares for her annual party conference, a virtual event between September 10 and 13, she prepares for another Scottish independence photo. She promised Scottish voters IndyRef2 a repeat of the 2014 referendum which saw them decide to stay in the UK from 55% to 45%.

Seen from a similar perspective, Mrs. Sturgeon and the SNP seems impregnable. The two present themselves to the rest of Britain, and even the world, as a progressive, outward-looking contrast to the Westminster Brexiteers. The leader and the party are so dominant in Scotland that after the vote to leave the European Union in 2016, which most Scots opposed, another referendum on independence seemed almost inevitable. Seen in a different light, however, their reign looks less like a stability than a stasis. A referendum is not in their power and, anyway, would probably be lost. And far from gradual, their record in power is one of the measures that help the rich and hurt the poor. But until Scottish politics can move beyond the question of independence, the SNP and Scottish voters seem locked in a loop, repeating the same policies and promises over and over again.

A cooperation agreement with the Scottish Greens, which brought them to power as a junior partner of the SNP and granted them two ministerial posts in exchange for support in crucial budget votes, was touted as a path to a new referendum. But the authority to call such a vote resides in London, not Edinburgh. The 2014 vote came only because David Cameron, then Prime Minister, was convinced the Scottish Nationalists would lose. A similar trust led to disaster two years later when he lost a referendum on staying in the European Union.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it clear on several occasions that he has no plans to take a similar bet. That position appeared to soften slightly when Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said in an interview late last month that while opinion polls showed 60% in favor of another referendum for a reasonably long period of time, one could be arranged. In fact, it poses for Mrs Sturgeon what looks like an impossible challenge: only a minority of Scots say they are in favor of another ballot anytime soon.

Not that all of this is reflected in Ms. Sturgeons’ rhetoric. She has announced to her supporters a second referendum on the horizon in every conference speech since 2014 and there is no sign of it, one of her allies said. Surely there comes a time when we have to be honest and say, look, if you want that, it won’t be easy. As the May elections approach, the SNP vowed to force the issue, even if that could mean going to court. A veteran of the independence campaign who knows Ms. Sturgeon well thinks she will have to follow through on the threat, although she is unlikely to succeed. The very idea that a court could tell the Westminster government to delegate constitutional powers to the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood is laughable, he scoffs. This is just another delaying tactic. We can show the fans that they were doing something and when we fail we can tell them how unfair this is all.

Since voters rejected independence in 2014, Ms Sturgeon has trusted events to turn the political tide. The 2015 Conservatives’ victory (with just 15% of the Scottish vote, compared to 37% nationally), the Brexit referendum (the Scots voted 62% to stay in the ME ) and Mr Johnson’s election (a recent poll found he is hated by Scots) have all shown how Scottish sensibilities differ from those south of the border. But despite everything, a majority of Scots continue to support the Union.

An August poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, a consultancy firm, found 47% in favor of maintaining and 44% against, with 9% undecided. Some of our most enthusiastic new members tell how support for independence increased by 15 points during the campaign to bring us to 45% that day, says a SNP strategist. They think you can repeat that sort of thing. But you can’t. The countries properly divided now. People have taken their positions.

And an eternal problem for independence activists that Scotland benefits financially from the Union has only worsened during the pandemic. Official figures released on August 18 showed that falling tax revenues in 2020-2021 brought the Scottish public sector deficit to over 36 billion ($ 50 billion), or 22% of GDP . The deficit for the UK overall was much lower, at around 14% of GDP . Public sector spending in Scotland has increased by 21% in the last fiscal year, to around 18,000 per person. It is about 1,800 above the UK mean.

In the center of the SNP The argument for independence is that Scotland would be fairer and more compassionate outside of the UK than within it. But this is belied by his power record. Its flagship policies have included free prescriptions and higher education, as well as, year after year, the freezing of municipal taxes. Each of these has benefited the wealthiest Scots the most. Prescriptions had long been free for those with limited means, both in Scotland and elsewhere. Extending this benefit to the rich costs the Scottish Health Service more than 50 million each year. And even though university students, mostly from bourgeois families, benefit from free courses, state aid has been abolished for higher education establishments, which form a considerable proportion of young people from modest.

When the SNP First formed a government in 2007, he ordered Scottish councils not to raise municipal taxes. The gel remained in place for nine years. And between 2013 and 2019, as Westminster transfers to Scotland fell 2.8% in real terms, it got even harder on the boards, slashing their funding from Holyrood by 7.5%. When figures released in July showed Scotland had its seventh consecutive annual record of drug-related deaths, campaigners pointed out that cuts to council budgets had made it harder to support or help drug addicts. stop smoking.

Never Land of the North