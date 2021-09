Moscow says it is ready to facilitate normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a press briefing in Moscow today said Moscow is ready to facilitate the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations. “We have recorded the recent exchange of positive signals between Yerevan and Ankara. We are now ready to contribute in any way to the rapprochement of the two neighboring states on the basis of mutual respect and taking into account each other’s interests, “Zakharova said. According to the Russian diplomat, the normalization of relations between the two countries will contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region, especially in the context of statements by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on 9 November 2020 and January 11. , 2021 in the context of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Zakharova noted that Russia has always been in favor of the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey and has actively participated in this process. “By the way, we have already been directly involved in the relevant mediation efforts. Thus, we facilitated the signing of the Zurich Protocols in 2009. These presupposed the gradual improvement of Armenia-Turkey relations, step by step, without preconditions. Indeed. , Russia played not only a mediating role, but also a practical and effective role, which led to positive results in this meeting. Unfortunately, the initiatives taken by the parties following Russia’s mediation have not been implemented. But it was already the will of each state, ”said Zakharova. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently said he sees positive signals from Turkey in the context of regional peace. “Coming back to the topic of regional peace, I have to say that there are some positive public signals from Turkey. We will assess these signals, we will respond positively to the positive signals,” Pashinyan said. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is ready for a gradual normalization of relations with Armenia given the latter’s reconciliation statements. “Our region needs a constructive approach. Even if there are disagreements, the development of neighborhood relations must be based on respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. That is why we can gradually normalize relations with Armenia. in that direction, “Erdogan told reporters on the plane returning from a visit to Sarajevo. Erdogan said the proposal to create a “platform five” or “platform six” is on the agenda, in which Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Iran will participate. Armenia. “We have proposed to include Georgia here as well. If such a platform is organized, the situation in the region will be calmer,” Erdogan said. He mentioned that he had discussed the matter with Putin and Aliyev, and that he would discuss it soon with the newly elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi. Photo: RIA Novosti

