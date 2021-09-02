President Jokowi highlights high mortality, low vaccination in Lampung

BANDAR LAMPUNG, KOMPAS The high death rate and low vaccination rate against Covid-19 were the main concerns of President Joko Widodo when he came to Lampung on Thursday 02/09/2021. Regional officials are asked to be more active in caring for people who are exposed to it, to ensure the availability of drugs and oxygen and to increase results in terms of vaccination.

President Jokowi expressed it in a limited meeting with the Governor of Lampung, Arinal Djunaidi and 15 regents / mayors of Bandar Lampung. On this occasion, in addition to meeting regional officials, the President also reviewed the implementation of vaccinations for residents and students.

The president said the death rate in Lampung has reached 7.5%. He assessed that this condition occurred because many residents self-isolated and were brought to hospital late.

In this regard, the President asked the regents / mayors to be more careful in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to checking the availability of drugs in pharmacies and hospitals, regional managers must ensure the daily availability of oxygen. Exposed people must also be treated in a central isolation room so that their state of health is monitored.

In addition, the president highlighted the low vaccination rate against Covid-19 in Lampung at 13.3%. This achievement is still below the national average of 30 percent.

Of the 15 regencies / towns of Lampung, only two regions recorded vaccination rates above the national average. The two areas are Metro City (36.7%) and Bandar Lampung City (33.7%). The regional heads of 13 regencies / cities whose vaccination rates are still low must speed up vaccination services against Covid-19.

Other areas should catch up. Prioritize vaccination in places with high people interaction, the president said.

A number of points, he said, such as traditional markets, shopping malls, train stations and ports. He also stressed that the elderly should be given priority to receive Covid-19 vaccination services.

Based on data on estimated Covid-19 vaccine stock as of September 1, 2021, the president said, all regencies / towns in Lampung still have vaccine stocks. He demanded that the vaccine stock be immediately distributed to the public so that the central government can return additional vaccines to Lampung.

Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi explained that the vaccine target in the region is 6.6 million people and the need for vaccines is 14.6 million doses. He hoped Lampung would be given priority in distributing the centre’s vaccines.

After the meeting, President Jokowi saw the vaccines of the students of the SMP Negeri 1 Pesawaran. He hopes that vaccination can offer protection to students so that limited face-to-face learning can be implemented immediately.

Pesawaran Regent Dendi Ramadhona hopes the central government can distribute more COVID-19 vaccines. This is so that the implementation of vaccination for the community, including students, can continue.

South Lampung Regional Disaster Management Agency chief Mr Darmawan said the centralized isolation zone that had been prepared so far was still empty. He claimed to have reported the existence of a centralized place of isolation, such as in a local apartment that can accommodate 120 people. However, public interest is still low.

The Lawit Motorboat, which was prepared as a floating isolation room, was only filled with 12 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. Most of the patients in isolation were crew members who were exposed to Covid-19.

The head of the Association of Indonesian Epidemiologists in Lampung, Ismen Mukhtar, said poor access to the Covid-19 vaccination in Lampung needed to be investigated in more detail. In addition to increasing the vaccine workforce, vaccine stocks must also continue to be available.

He felt that the central government should prioritize Lampung for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. Besides being close to the capital, Lampung is the gateway to the island of Sumatra, so the risk of transmission of the virus in the region is higher.

In addition, local governments must also be able to increase the capacity for monitoring Covid-19 cases. Without adequate testing, the potential for new cases to emerge is likely to occur.

