Donald Trump keeps complicating Mitch McConnell’s life





“Sean is a great candidate, who got robbed during his run for Congress in the crime of the century – the 2020 presidential scam,” Trump said, repeating the big lie that the election of 2020 was sort of fraudulent. “Sean Parnell will always put America first. He has my complete and utter approval!”

Parnell is one of eight Republicans vying to replace retired Senator Pat Toomey. It remains to be seen whether he is the strongest of these candidates; Parnell lost his 2020 challenge to Rep Conor Lamb (R) 51% to 49% in a district in western Pennsylvania where Joe Biden edged Trump 51% to 48%.

Whether or not Parnell gives Republicans the best chance of taking the seat in 2022 is now somewhat questionable. Trump’s endorsement – especially in an area of ​​largely unknown Republican nominees – makes Parnell the clear leader. And, with Trump having already weighed in on Parnell’s behalf, the chances of another, perhaps more eligible, candidate entering the race are infinitely small.

The Parnell endorsement is far from a singular event. Trump, seeking to grow his brand of national populism and keep his lethal grip on the GOP, has embarked on a number of Senate races slated for next fall. Among them:

* Former NFL football star Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate race * Representative Ted Budd in North Carolina * Representative Mo Brooks in Alabama * Former Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska Trump also urged Sen. Ron Johnson to run for another term in Wisconsin – although the outgoing Republican has yet to decide if he will. He is also actively considering candidates for two more open Senate seats in Ohio and Missouri.

All of this Trump activity goes directly against what Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConell and Florida Senator Rick Scott, chairman of the Republican campaign wing in the Senate, hoped Trump would do in the next mid-election. -mandate.

Scott has repeatedly indicated – to the dismay of some establishment Republicans – that neither he nor the National Republican Senate Committee he heads will choose sides in the impending primary fights across the country. The only concession Scott has made to this no-approval strategy is his commitment to supporting outgoing senators seeking re-election. This puts him at odds with Trump in Alaska, where Tshibaka is challenging Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski. McConnell has been more outspoken about the need for the party to support candidates with the best chance of winning a general election. “My goal is, in every way possible, to have candidates representing the Republican Party who can win in November,” McConnell said in March. “The only thing that matters to me is eligibility.”

Tensions between McConnell and Trump are already high.

“I’ve been saying quietly for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics now that I don’t have to be quiet anymore,” Trump said last month in response to McConnell’s support for an infrastructure package $ 1.2 trillion.

McConnell, as he voted against impeaching Trump for the role of then-president in the Jan.6 uprising, lambasted him in a speech in the Senate shortly after the vote. “There is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of that day,” McConnell said.

Trump’s activity in Senate races poses a major challenge for McConnell and Scott. Do they continue to stay out of most of these primaries, believing that the best candidate – whether or not the person Trump chose – will end up winning anyway? Or are they endorsing who they think is the best candidate in the general election – even if that candidate isn’t the one Trump is defending?

Trump’s continued influence on the Republican Party base suggests that even if McConnell (or Scott) gets involved in a primary against his chosen candidate, they will likely lose. Which means they may be left with just one bet and hope that Trump’s picks will eventually be eligible next November.

And it is a BIG risk for a party with only one seat to recover the majority in the Senate.

