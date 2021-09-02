Shane Warne Selects Top Ten Leaders As Dale Steyn Announces Retirement; Fan question list





Australian legend Shane Warne named his top 10 coaches of the past fifty years after South African player Dale Steyn announced his retirement from all cricket formats. The legendary Proteas launcher is widely regarded as one of the greatest and has received good wishes for his decision to hang up his boots. As Steyn bids farewell to cricket, paying tribute to the South African playmaker, Warne has listed his top ten point guard of the past fifty years, naming the greats who have graced the sport with their pace.

Warner took to Twitter to name his top 10 pointers, including Steyn, with the caption: “No particular order, my top 10 fast bowlers.”

No specific order for my top 10 fast bowlers. LilleeAkramMarshallMcGrath AmbroseSteyn HadleeThommoHolding Anderson

– Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 1, 2021

However, there are some fans who will disagree with the Australian bowlers as no Indian point guard has been named to the list. Here are the questions raised on the list compiled by Warne.

Warnster, I’d have Garner for Anderson and shut down Waqar Yuonis and Shaun Pollock. – Mark Waugh (@ juniorwaugh349) September 1, 2021

Why not a Big Bird ?? No Andy Roberts? Surely they were better than Holding? No Cummins ?? He’s a great modern and better than Anderson in my opinion… what about Lee who could walk through any side of his prime and surely the fastest ever – debu (@DEBUJOSH) 1st September 2021

Imran Khan is not included in the list, and James Anderson is. That’s a shame. – Uttaran Das (@das_uttaran) September 1, 2021

I think you forgot how Waqar crushed your toes and a few other Australian drummers toes in 1994, also very conveniently forgot about the fate of Shoaib Akhtars in Colombo in 2002Waqar> Anderson> holding> thommo Shoaib> thommo> holding Anyday of the year! – omer (@ comingback2lyfe) September 1, 2021

The debate and arguments are endless on this particular topic. England’s Kevin Pietersen had responded to Warnes Tweet and asked the former spinner to put the names in order.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity have wished Steyn his retirement as an illustrious career draws to a close. A true predator on the pitch, always observing a wicket with every quick swing, Steyn was one of the greatest pointers in the game. In a career that began in December 2004, Steyn’s numbers speak volumes.

The playmaker played 93 test matches for the Proteas, claiming 439 wickets, including 26 fifers and 5 ten wicket trips. In One Day Internationals (ODI), Steyn appeared in 125 matches, claiming 196 wickets, including three trips to five wickets. The playmaker also adapted well to the game’s shorter format, playing 47 T20Is for South Africa and claiming 64 wickets. Besides the T20Is, Steyn has also played in T20 leagues such as the IPL (Indian Premier League) and BBL (Big Bash League).

Get all IPL and Cricket Score news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/shane-warne-picks-top-ten-pacers-as-dale-steyn-announces-retirement-fans-question-list-4156679.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos