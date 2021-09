China bans men it doesn’t deem masculine enough from TV in new crackdown

BEIJING (AP) The Chinese government banned effeminate men from television and on Thursday called on broadcasters to promote revolutionary culture, expanding a campaign to tighten control over business and society and uphold official morals. President Xi Jinping called for national rejuvenation, with tighter control by the Communist Party over business, education, culture and religion. Businesses and the public are under increasing pressure to align with his vision of a more powerful China and a healthier society. The party has reduced children’s access to online games and is trying to discourage what it sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities. Broadcasters must resolutely end sissy men and other freak aesthetics, the television regulator said, using an insulting slang term to refer to effeminate niang pao men, or literally, girl guns. This reflects the official concern that Chinese pop stars, influenced by the elegant looks of some South Korean and Japanese singers and actors, do not encourage young Chinese men to be masculine enough. Broadcasters should avoid promoting vulgar internet celebrities and the admiration of wealth and celebrities, the regulator said. Instead, the programs should vigorously promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture. The Xis government is also tightening control over Chinese internet industries. It has launched anti-monopoly, data security and other enforcement measures in companies such as game and social media provider Tencent Holding and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, which fear the party in power is too big and independent. Rules that came into effect on Wednesday limit people under the age of 18 to three hours a week of online gaming and ban gambling on school days. Game developers already had to submit new titles for government approval before they could be released. Officials called on them to add nationalist themes. The party is also strengthening its control over celebrities. Broadcasters should avoid performers who violate public order or have lost their morals, the regulator said. Programming about the children of celebrities is also prohibited. On Saturday, the Weibo Corp. suspended thousands of fan club and entertainment news accounts. A popular actress, Zhao Wei, has disappeared from streaming platforms without explanation. His name has been removed from the credits of films and television programs. The Thursday order told broadcasters to limit the remuneration of performers and avoid contract clauses that could help them evade taxes. Another actress, Zheng Shuang, was fined 299 million yuan ($ 46 million) last week for tax evasion in a warning to celebrities to be positive role models. ___ National Radio and Television Administration: www.nrta.gov.cn Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

