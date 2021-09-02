After calls to PM, CM Goes Unheard, Jharkhand youth build 5 km themselves

It is undeniable that India is still a country dominated by agriculture where around 65% of India lives in rural areas. It also means that a large part of the territory is not fully developed and does not have a robust infrastructure.

Something to be proud of given that it has been 75 years since we obtained independence and a large part of society is still fighting for basic necessities. However, we can take comfort in the fact that we as a country are moving forward in the direction of growth and development. And nothing promises to reflect this as the country’s youth themselves taking responsibility for bringing development to their region.



(Representative image) Reuters

Young people from Aman Village in Jharkhand took matters into their own hands and pledged to build a road in their village after their request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood failed to bring the desired result to their village.

According to a report in News18Sanjay Mahato from Aman village in Bokaro district appealed to many politicians, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to authorize the construction of a road in his village, but to no avail. He then decided, along with his fellow citizens, to build a 5 km road that would connect two regions, thereby reducing their traitorous downtown in the militant infested area.

The village located in the mountainous region is not only in difficult terrain but is also an area dominated by militants where there is little development. Road and drinking water infrastructure are very poor and people have to travel 25 km to reach the secretariat and panchayat buildings as well as the market in nearby areas.



(Representative image) istock

This newly constructed road would reduce travel time for them.

The good thing is that this is not an isolated case. There have been reports all over the country where locals have taken over the construction of roads, bridges etc. in their areas after the authorities failed to do so.

This is not to say that political leaders and those authorized to carry out these activities should not be held accountable, but it is also not advisable to wait forever for them to do the task.

The young people of Jharkhand refused to wait forever and decided to make way for themselves.