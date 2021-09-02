Emergency embankment broken, Bekasi regency government berates BBWS for ignoring Jokowi’s instructions





IDXChannel – The government of Bekasi regency strongly reprimanded the Citarum River Basin Center (BBWS) over the cracking and collapse of the emergency dike in Babakan village, Banten, Sumberurip village, Pebayuran district , regency of Bekasi. For this reason, the local government considers that BBWS is not carrying out the instructions of President Joko Widodo. Based on instructions from President Joko Widodo who visited the site on February 24, 2021, a permanent embankment should have been erected 2-3 months after catastrophic flooding hit the area. As a result, massive flooding affected thousands of homes in nine villages of Pebayuran. The flood accompanied by mud comes from the collapse of the Citarum dike. “The budget should have been budgeted, because the president has ordered, in 3 days the emergency repairs must be done, in 2-3 months it must be built permanently. These are the president’s instructions,” the president said. Bekasi Acting Regent Dani Ramdan at the Bekasi Regency Government Complex in Jalan Sukamahi, Cikarang Central District, Bekasi Regency, Thursday (2/9). But in reality, he said, only the emergency embankment was being worked on. Even the old embankment began to crack and the ground foundation collapsed. He had also fallen a few meters, then to the left and to the right there were also more cracks. So people there are starting to get restless, ”he said. The West Java Province BPBD chief verified the location. Upon examination, the critical point of the emergency backfill widened from just 80 meters initially to 400 meters long. Ramdan then held a meeting with BBWS Citarum to encourage repair of the embankment. In addition, it has now entered the onset of the rainy season. “Yesterday, that’s why I called BBWS Citarum, I asked for your attention, but the head of the room just changed.” I ask for your help, the visit of the president (at the time) has she continued (now) did it happen again? You can get fired later, “I said. I am also ashamed as the head of West Java BPBD,” he said. As previously reported, the emergency embankment built in Babakan Village, Banten, Sumberurip Village, Pebayuran District, Bekasi Regency cracked again. As a result, local residents were once again haunted by heavy flooding that inundated nine villages from heights of up to two meters and forced thousands of residents to flee. This emergency dike was erected on the wall of the Citarum river, right where the dike collapsed, last February. Today the embankment, made of natural stone and supported by piles of sandbags, is cracking again. Indeed, the cracks in the embankment are getting worse up to 450 meters long and it is feared that it will burst again. (INDIANA)

