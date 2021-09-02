Pakistan faces accusations of undercoverage of Hindus and Christians in latest census | World news





The results of Pakistan’s Sixth Population and Housing Census have been delayed after some provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan, reported the problem of undercoverage. By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 02, 2021 10:53 PM IST

Religious minorities in Pakistan have accused the government of underestimating them in the latest census data released in May, four years after the survey was conducted. The survey for the Sixth Population and Housing Census was undertaken under former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and was completed in 2017. The results were however delayed after some provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan , pointed out the problem of undercoverage.

Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics released data from the Sixth Population and Housing Census after the approval of a constitutional body that resolves power-sharing disputes between the provincial and federal governments. As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan gave in to pressure from Imran Khan’s government, Sindh continued to object to census data.

According to 2017 census data, Pakistan’s overall population increased to 207.68 million, an increase of about 75 million since 1998, when the country registered 132.3 million people. The census suggests that the Muslim population in Pakistan increased by 96.47% while the population of other religious minorities reported negligible growth and even declined in some cases.

Hindus in Pakistan make up 1.73% of the total population while Christians make up 1.27% of Pakistani residents. Other minorities like the Ahmaddiyas make up less than 0.1% of the Pakistani population. Karachi Supreme Court attorney Neel Keshav said the Hindu population in Pakistan is likely to be much higher, Pakistan Today reported.

“Data from the 1998 census showed a Hindu population of almost 2 million. Yet the new census showed that it had only grown to 3.5 million in 20 years,” the daily said. Pakistani citing Keshav.

Human rights groups have often voiced concerns about the plight of religious minorities in Pakistan. The Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) said in a 2019 report that Hindu and Christian communities in Sindh and Punjab continued to report cases of forced conversion.

“Even though Christians have migrated abroad and converted to Islam, our church records lead us to suspect that Christians may have been underestimated by at least half a million. “said Center for Social Justice director Peter Jacob, quoted by Pakistan Today.

(With contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pakistan-faces-accusations-of-undercounting-hindus-christians-in-latest-census-101630602766899.html

