Boris Johnson meets troops on visit to Merville Barracks in Colchester





PREMIER Boris Johnson visited the Merville Barracks in Colchester to thank the town’s troops for their efforts in Afghanistan.

Mr Johnson was in town to visit members of 16 Air Assault, who were on the front lines to help evacuate British and Afghan nationals from the Middle Eastern country.

Speaking briefly to the soldiers who had returned from Afghanistan, he said: “Most of all I want to say what an amazing thing you just did. “There is literally no such thing, not just in my lifetime, but I don’t think this century or for the past 100 years or so.” Johnson said the operation was “nothing like the Berlin Airlift” or other military evacuations, adding: “It was not just a military evacuation, it was the largest humanitarian airlift in the world. history of this country, and I don’t think everyone expected you to bring back 16,000 people. “It was an amazing feat of endurance, patience, care, thoughtfulness, planning, and I think you should all be incredibly proud of what you just did and I know the whole country is incredibly proud. of you for what you have done. ” During the visit, the Prime Minister was faced with questions about the government’s handling of the crisis. When asked why Foreign Minister Dominic Raab was on vacation when it was clear Kabul was about to fall, Mr. “I think everyone who participated – I’m talking about the armed forces – in the Kabul airlift, and they saw some pretty heartbreaking things and they were exposed to extremely anxious people, fearing for their lives, and they were incredibly well acquitted. “I think they should be very, very proud of what they’ve done.” The Prime Minister said there were two tasks for the UK after the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Read more: He said: “The real work now is – two things we have to do – we have to make sure that we continue to work with the local councils that come forward to help people find a place to live, to make sure their kids have a place to go. go to school, make sure that they can be properly integrated into the UK economy and society. “Second, we have to make sure that we are on par with the Taliban who are the new authorities in Kabul. “They have to understand that if they want to engage with the West, with us, our friends, and I know they do, then the first priority for us is a safe passage for those who want to leave.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gazette-news.co.uk/news/19555519.boris-johnson-meets-troops-visit-merville-barracks-colchester/

