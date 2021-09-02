Erick Thohir: SOEs monitor the presence of the Way Sekampung dam via PLN





Merdeka.com – The Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir and the Ministry of Public Enterprises will monitor the presence of the Way Sekampung dam in Lampung via PLN to distribute 5.4 MW of electricity for the community and the business community. “The Ministry of Public Enterprises will monitor the existence of the Way Sekampung Dam via PLN to distribute 5.4 megawatts to light household electricity and businesses and industry in South Sumatra (Sumbagsel),” said Erick Thohir, quoted on his official Instagram account @erickthohir on Monday. Jakarta, Thursday (2/9). In addition, said Erick Thohir, the State Enterprise Ministry will distribute fertilizer through Fertilizer Holdings to ensure an increase in the production capacity of farmers. SOE Minister Erick Thohir on Thursday (2/9) accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo to inaugurate the Way Sekampung Dam in Pringsewu Regency, Lampung. Previously, President Joko Widodo asked the regional chiefs of Lampung to take advantage of the Way Sekampung dam in the Pringsewu regency for the benefit of the community and farmers. In addition, the president also asked the other regencies in Lampung supplied by the Way Sekampung dam to make the best use of it. He said that the availability of water in the area which is fed by the Way Sekampung dam will be sufficient. Therefore, the president continued, Lampung Province, as one of the national food barns, must properly maintain this dam. President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Way Sekampung Dam in Piringsewu Regency, Lampung Province, which has a capacity of 68 million cubic meters with a flood area of ​​up to 800 hectares. The dam, which has been built since 2016, has spent Rp 1.78 trillion. The dam is capable of irrigating 55,000 existing irrigation areas and 17,500 hectares of new irrigation areas. (ms / idr)

