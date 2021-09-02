Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India will become Aatmanirbhar in oxygen production, says Amit Shah









Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): Stating that the country faced a huge oxygen shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will become Aatmanirbhar in oxygen production, very soon.

He further said that shortly after the country faced an oxygen shortage in the latest wave of the pandemic, thousands of oxygen factories began to appear across the country.

During the inauguration of various development projects in Davanagere of Karnataka, the Union Home Minister said that India and the world have been facing a pandemic for two or three years. He said the COVID-19 pandemic poses a great challenge for all of humanity and as far as India is concerned, the country has carried out its battle against COVID-19 very well.

“With the force under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are almost out of it,” Shah said.

The Union Home Secretary recalled several COVID-19 warriors, security personnel, sanitation workers, who put their lives in danger and gave society the strength to stand beat and many of them also sacrificed their lives. Shah said the whole world and experts have seen how difficult it is for India and its 130 million people to fight COVID-19. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the world’s largest vaccination campaign is going quite effectively in India, adding “Today we can proudly say that India has vaccinated the most of people “.

The Union Home Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks of the poor, the backward and the tribal. He said the COVID-19 pandemic had hit the country’s poor the most. Daily bets struggled to win a single meal. He said the central government distributed 5 kg of food grains, free of charge, to each individual from May to November until Diwali, during the first and second waves.

“Can you imagine that the Modi government provided 80 million people nationwide with 5 kilograms of food grains, free of charge, for ten months,” Shah said.

He said the government has spared no effort in its fight against the pandemic and the prime minister has also ensured that women and children in any household do not have to sleep on an empty stomach. . He said that in the possible scenario of a third wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi has announced packages worth thousands of crores to prepare every state, city, town to tackle COVID-19.

The Union Home Minister said the state and the Center needed the support of people in the fight against COVID-19. He said that in some places, in some districts and in some sections, there is a reservation for vaccination.

“It is everyone’s duty to ensure that in our environment, our family or our friends, no one is left without being vaccinated against COVID-19. The 100% vaccination is the only Mantra victory against COVID-19 and the Indian government has ensured an adequate supply of vaccines, ”added Shah. (ANI)

