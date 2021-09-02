India closely observes Taliban-Pakistan relations





There is latent unrest between them on the Durand Line which divides the Pashtun-dominated region spread over Afghanistan and Pakistan.

India is closely monitoring the Taliban’s stance towards Pakistan as it seems imminent that the party will form the next government based in Kabul or Kandahar in the coming days. The concern in this regard is shaped by the fact that Sher Mohammed Stanekzai, head of the Taliban political bureau in Doha, met with India’s envoy to Qatar, giving the first sign that the channels of communication between the two sides are now open.

Read also | The main concern is to curb the terrorist threat from Afghanistan (India)

Shortly after the India-Taliban meeting in Doha, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed affirmed the special connection between Pakistan and the Taliban, saying in a televised debate: We are the guardians of the rulers Taliban. We have been taking care of them for a long time. They have a shelter, an education and a house in Pakistan. We have done everything for them. Such repeated comments from Pakistan may increase India’s unease, especially after the Doha meeting.

Editorial | Pyrrhic victory: on the pro-Taliban platform of Imran Khan

The Pakistani minister’s comment, however, is not reflected in recent Taliban statements regarding Pakistan. Since the fall of Kabul on August 15, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has spoken four times on issues of importance to Pakistan. At a first press conference, Mr. Mujahid refused to extend the general amnesty to the former Pakistani military leader, General Pervez Musharraf. General Musharraf had ended Pakistan’s open support for the Taliban just before a US-led military coalition toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. The Taliban responded by launching multiple attacks against General Musharraf who did not have not succeeded. Mr Mujahid refused to follow Pakistan’s stance on the contested Durand Line, which is a sensitive issue for the Pashtun community which resides in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. We are still in the process of forming a government, but the Durand Line is an important issue for our nation and it will be what the nation wants, he said.

Asked by a reporter on the Kashmir issue, he followed the line drawn by Mr. Stanekzai and said that Kashmir is a problem between India and Pakistan. We have nothing to do with internal problems of our neighbors. Stanekzai called the Indo-Pakistani tension political and geographic and urged the two countries not to use Afghan territory to settle the dispute. Taliban comments claiming that an autonomous line creates mixed opinions as it is well known that the Pakistani establishment wields unprecedented influence over the organization that has operated out of Quetta for at least two decades.

Seasoned observers here say the Taliban and Pakistan are both aware that the military success of the elders against the government of President Ashraf Ghani may influence the restless Pashtun population in Pakistani territory. Veteran diplomat Rajiv Dogra observed that the Taliban adopted sophisticated messages to independently reach major countries. This openness to the world is new, said Dogra, explaining that the Taliban are trying to project themselves as a free player. He also highlighted the latent unease between the Taliban and Pakistan over the Durand Line dividing the Pashtun-dominated region spanning Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Taliban are of Pashtun ethnicity and the Durand Line is anathema to them, which is why Mr. Mujahid has recourse to the Pashtun nation while explaining the position of the Taliban on the Durand Line. It is understood that Pakistan will watch over its own Pashtun population to avoid possible fallout from the success of militant Pashtun nationalism in Afghanistan. Pakistan has mistreated its own Pashtun population in recent years, said Dogra, referring to the Pashtun Tahafuz (protection) movement in Pakistan, which remains a challenge for Islamabad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-watches-keenly-as-taliban-pakistan-ties-remain-in-focus/article36260667.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos