President Joko Widodo inaugurates Way Sekampung dam





Klikwarta.com, PRINGSEWU The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, inaugurated the Way Sekampung dam in Pekon Bumiratu, Pagelaran district, Pringsewu regency, Lampung province, Thursday (2/9). The inauguration took place with strict sanitary protocols and limited invitations, marked by the turn of the lock wheel and the signing of the inscription by President Jokowi, accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Chief of the National Police General Pol. Sigit Listyo Prabowo, TNI Commander, TNI Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi and Regent Pringsewu Sujadi. Also present were the Governor of South Sumatra Herman Deru, the Military Commander of Sriwijaya, members of Commission V of the Indonesian House of Representatives and the ranks of the Forkopimda of Lampung Province. In his speech, President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to the Way Sekampung Dam, built since 2016, which has been completed and is ready for operation. He said that the construction of the Way Sekampung dam, which cost 1.78 trillion rupees and has a capacity of 68 million cubic meters, with a flooded area of ​​800 hectares, has multiple functions, namely for the irrigation, raw water supply, power generation, and flood control. President Jokowi said the Way Sekampung dam is capable of irrigating 55,000 hectares of existing irrigation areas and 17,500 hectares of new irrigation areas. That is, there is an extension. And is capable of delivering raw water up to 2,737 liters / second, and as a source of 5.4 megawatts of power generation, and is able to reduce flooding by a percentage of 8.85 %, did he declare. Using the cascade system, Jokowi continued, the Way Sekampung dam is expected to maintain the continuity of irrigation water availability in Lampung province, which is one of the national food barns, in order to increase agricultural production as well as the welfare of Farmers. (Red)

