Business This Week | The Economist

Chinese government issued edict limiting children’s play video games at one o’clock only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. These are the latest attempts by authorities to curb what they see as the troublesome power of tech companies, though the government has long expressed concerns about gambling addiction among Chinese youth. Unlike previous decrees, this one is unlikely to hurt profits. Tencent, the largest games company, generates just 2.6% of its total spending for players under 16.

Work for the people

Wang Xing has become the latest tech boss in China to adopt the government line that industry needs to do more to promote common prosperity. The general manager of Meituan said the purchasing platform will conduct in-depth self-assessments and actively rectify any issues with the new requirements. In May, Wang ran into problems when lines he posted from an ancient poem on social media were seen as an attack on Xi Jinping, the Chinese president.

As the Chinese government cracked down on its digital businesses, India’s tech industry signed another big deal, with the acquisition of BillDesk through Prosus for $ 4.7 billion. Founded in 2000, BillDesk is India’s oldest online payment platform. Prosus, the investment arm of Naspers, a South African internet group, wants to combine BillDesk with its Fintech PayU business, creating one of the largest payment systems in the world.

Technology regulators in various countries have pondered the ramifications of passing a bill in South Korea that limits the power of app store providers like Apple and Google, by allowing users to pay developers directly for their applications. The legislation also puts an end to improper removal of apps from online stores. The boss of Epic Games, which is fighting Apple and Google’s stranglehold on the market, called the bill a major step in personal computing.

In San José, the trial has opened Elizabeth holmes for criminal fraud at Theranos, which she founded. The startup was a Silicon Valley darling until 2015, when investigative journalists discovered that the breakthrough technology it was using for blood tests was not working. Ms Holmes has pleaded not guilty to defrauding investors.

The Just Eat Takeaway stock price recovered from the beating it received when New York City Council extended the cap on the amount that food delivery apps may charge restaurants for the use of their services. Just Eat owns Grubhub, which owns 35% of the Big Apple market. Many U.S. cities placed temporary caps on food delivery charges at the start of the pandemic because confined diners had an appetite for service, but some now want to make the caps permanent.

Zoom first reported $ 1 billion in quarterly revenue. Net income rose sharply to $ 317 million. But its share price has plunged amid concerns about the video conferencing company’s growth prospects as more workers return to the office. Zoom is taking steps to diversify by establishing itself in the virtual customer contact business.

Beat Records

The S&P 500 recorded its seventh consecutive month of gains in August. The US stock index has risen by a fifth since the start of the year and has more than doubled since the outbreak of covid-19 in March 2020, as investors ignore worries about inflation, labor shortages -work and supply chain issues. In Europe the STOXX 600 Also recorded his seventh consecutive month of gains, his best streak since 2013. The euro area annual rate of inflation jumped to 3% in August, from 2.2% in July. In Germany, inflation reached 3.9%, according to the country’s statistics bureau, the highest since December 1993. Like its counterparts in America, Britain and elsewhere, the European Central Bank believes the pressure on prices due to the reopening of economies will subside next year. Brazil’s GDP contracted 0.1% in the second quarter from the first. The drop was unexpected, even though the country suffered a new wave of covid-19. Judge approved bankruptcy plan that breaks Purdue pharma, the maker of OxyContin. The plan largely protects the pharmaceutical companies controlling the Sackler family from liability claims related to the role of pain relievers in the opioid crisis in the Americas.

Rivien, an Amazon-backed electric vehicle start-up specializing in vans, has filed a dossier Initial Public Offering .

Ryanair business is rebounding strongly, according to Michael OLeary, its exuberant CEO. Europe’s largest airline expects its flight capacity to almost return to normal in October. It is actively expanding its fleet to 600 aircraft, up from 450, over the next few years.