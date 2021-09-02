Trumpified Supreme Court gives green light to Texas abortion ban





As controversial as Texas Republicans’ sweeping new abortion ban is, there is no doubt that its architects intended to bypass and undermine the existing precedent Roe v. Wade. That’s why opponents of the GOP law have turned to the courts to seek redress, hoping the judiciary will block the implementation of the policy before it goes into effect yesterday.

This obviously did not happen. Last weekend, conservative justices of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals were supposed to hear a legal challenge to the Texas abortion ban, but they decided not to care. The plaintiffs took the case to the United States Supreme Court, which initially said nothing, allowing the radical state’s law to come into force without saying a word.

Last night, as NBC News reported, that changed.

On Wednesday night, a divided Supreme Court refused to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortions. … The vote was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts dissenting alongside three Liberal Justices Elaina Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Each wrote a separate opinion opposing the majority decision.

Even by Trumpified Supreme Court standards, the legal circumstances bordered on a farce: in the middle of the night, with sweeping law already in force, five Republican-appointed judges issued a short, unsigned ordinance.

The majority agreed that opponents of the law “have raised serious questions about the constitutionality of Texas law.” But as the NBC News report added, the judges nonetheless concluded that these arguments did not adequately answer the “complex and novel” procedural issues presented by the case.

And so, under cover of obscurity, without a hearing or oral argument, five members of the High Court, three of whom were chosen by Donald Trump, effectively declared that the Roe v. Wade no longer applied in the country’s second largest state.

It would be a mistake to view Texas law as the latest in a series of abortion bans. At first glance, the policy prohibits women from terminating an unwanted pregnancy after six weeks, a timeframe in which many women do not even know they are pregnant.

But as we discussed yesterday, what makes Texas law unique is that it tries to transfer law enforcement from the state to ordinary citizens. The result is effectively a self-defense system: if a random person learns that a Texan has an abortion seven weeks after becoming pregnant, they could file a complaint against the doctor who performed the procedure. And the nurse who was in the room. And the friend who drove the woman to the clinic. And the family member who gave the woman money to help pay for the trip.

Under new state law, a random person, effectively deputized for by Texas Republicans, could sue any of those people for $ 10,000 plus attorney fees, turning anti-abortion activists into hunters. bonuses.

“The court order is astounding,” Judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent. “Presented with a request to ban a clearly unconstitutional law designed to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evading judicial scrutiny, a majority of judges chose to stick their heads in the sand . “

She added: “The law is clearly unconstitutional under existing precedents. The respondents do not even attempt to argue otherwise. Nor could they: No federal appeals court has upheld such a comprehensive ban on pre-viability abortions under current law. The Texas legislature was well aware of this binding precedent. To get around it, the legislature took the extraordinary step of enlisting private citizens to do what the state could not. “

Sotomayor went on to write: “Today the Court finally tells the Nation that it has refused to act because, in short, the state’s strategy has worked. that the lawyer against granting the request, just as the state had planned. It is untenable. It cannot be the case that a state can escape federal judicial scrutiny by outsourcing the enforcement of unconstitutional laws to its citizens. “

The court concluded: “The court rewarded the state’s efforts to delay federal consideration of a clearly unconstitutional law, enacted in defiance of court precedents, with procedural entanglements of the state’s own creation. . The court should not simply ignore its obligation to protect not only the rights of women, but also the sanctity of its precedents and the rule of law. “

These weren’t just the words of a disappointed lawyer. Sotomayor’s argument was to make clear the nature of a brazen ploy: The Republicans in Texas created a complex system to circumvent the law and Supreme Court precedent, which led five Supreme Court justices to conclude that Texas Republicans’ law must come into force because of the time it takes to explore the complexities of the law.

There is no credible defense. Five members of the highest court in the land didn’t care.

