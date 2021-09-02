China, a model for countries in poverty reduction: PM Imran





Prime Minister Imran Khan said China is a model for developing countries in poverty reduction and added that neighboring country’s rapid growth has lifted “800 million people out of poverty in the past four years. decades “.

“China’s leadership role in climate change is also greatly appreciated. I welcome President Xi’s vision of a” prosperous, clean and beautiful world “and the initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060” the Prime Minister said on Thursday on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Junsao assistance. and Cooperation for sustainable development.

The prime minister said reducing poverty and tackling climate change are key priorities for his government. “We have launched a massive social security program called ‘Ehsaas’, with the aim of raising marginalized people, eradicating poverty and supporting vulnerable households,” he added.

Read more: PM conducts groundbreaking for Sialkot-Kharian highway project

Prime Minister Imran said extreme poverty has steadily declined over the past two decades with relentless efforts to end poverty in all its manifestations. However, he added, the Covid-19 pandemic triggered an economic collapse that slowed global progress. “Extreme poverty increased in 2020 for the first time in more than 20 years.”

He said that achieving food security and improving nutrition has become an even greater challenge for developing countries.

He said the “Ehsaas Emergency Cash” program has protected the most vulnerable part of the population from the economic shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, he added, Pakistan fully supports international efforts to combat this scourge. “As part of a well-articulated agenda on climate change and the environment, made up of a number of flagship green initiatives, we are moving towards a clean and green Pakistan.”

Also read: Motorway police start online checking of traffic permits

The prime minister said Pakistan had planted a billion trees as part of the government’s 10 billion trees project, one of the most ambitious efforts to expand and restore forests.

“Our green initiatives echo the ‘United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030’. We hope it will help prevent, stop and reverse ecosystem degradation,” he added.

The prime minister said that innovative Junsao technology – at the confluence of poverty reduction and sustainable development – is suitable for society and the economy. “These innovative, affordable and environmentally friendly technologies can help catalyze our progress towards achieving the first two Sustainable Development Goals: no poverty and zero hunger,” he added.

“Our national poverty reduction program, which empowers people by providing them with livelihoods, creating assets and training, can play a vital role in collaboration with Junsao technology. “

He concluded by expressing his determination and commitment to international cooperation aimed at reducing poverty and ensuring sustainable growth as well as combating climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2318284/china-a-role-model-for-developing-countries-in-poverty-alleviation-pm-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos