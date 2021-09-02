ZEE BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE: BIG NEWS! PM Narendra Modi reviews Rs 9,000 cr power grid project – Know details of meeting, discussion





In yet another Zee Business EXCLUSIVE, political and business journalist Chetan Bhutani delivers big news on PowerGrid. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the comprehensive plan to strengthen the transmission and distribution system in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed Power Grid’s Rs 9,000 crore project and ordered to boost power transmission in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, our sources said. To realize this, Prime Minister Modi personally intervened on this project, said Bhutani. The Arunachal Pradesh State Government, Sikkim State Government and the Ministry of Energy also discussed it. To strengthen the transmission of electricity in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the government has given the order to start work from September 2021, after all the requirements and permits. These decisions were taken in a meeting, he said. Bhutani said the deadline for this project is March 2022 in Sikkim, and March 2024 is the deadline for the completion of this project in Arunachal Pradesh. Over 146 such small projects are on hold in Arunachal Pradesh. And some 19 to 24 similar projects are on hold in Sikkim, he added. The prime minister has assessed these pending projects and ordered these projects to be completed as soon as possible, Bhutani said. He said the big news in the near term is that Arunachal Pradesh will give all the approvals for these projects by September 2021 and that the assessment of the compensation to acquire the land will be turned over to PowerGrid. ZEE BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE #PowerGrid PM 9000 …, – #Narendra Modi @AnilSinghvi_ @BhutaniChetan pic.twitter.com/EH2V1r1wCP Zee Business (@ZeeBusiness) September 2, 2021 And in the years to come, more money will be reflected in the PowerGrid cash book. This is big news for PowerGrid as this Rs 9,000 crore project is under review by the Cabinet Economic Affairs Committee in March 2021. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: In the coming months, the initiative to strengthen the energy transmission of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will develop further. After this news, PowerGrid’s actions kick in.

