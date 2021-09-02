Pangdam II / Sriwijaya welcomes Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Radin Inten II International Airport in Lampung





Palembang – indonesiadaily.co.id Major General Pangdam II / Sriwijaya TNI Agus Suhardi with Governor of Lampung Muhammad Ridho Ficardo and Chief Inspector General of Lampung Purwadi Arianto Regional Police welcomed the arrival of President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to Radin Inten II International Airport in South Lampung, Lampung Province, Thursday (2/9/2021). The President was present with the entourage, namely Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, SOE Minister Erick Tohir, TNI Commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Secretary Presidential Chief Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, Danpaspampres Brigadier General Tri Budi Utomo and Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin. The presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo with his entourage during a working visit to review the mass vaccination activities for the community, educators and students in Bandar Lampung and Pesawaran Regency. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his entourage departed from Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta and arrived at Radin Inten II Airport, South Lampung Regency, at around 9:00 a.m. WIB. The President and his entourage were immediately greeted with enthusiasm by the Commander of the II / Swj Regional Military Command, Governor Ridho and the Chief of the Lampung Regional Police. After the welcome ceremony, President Joko Widodo and his entourage went directly to the Tanjung Karang Polytechnic School of Health (Poltekkes) to take stock of the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for residents of the province of Lampung. In addition to Tanjung Karang Health Polytechnic, the President also reviewed the Covid-19 vaccination activities at SMA Negeri 2 Bandar Lampung City and SMP Negeri 1 Pesawaran, Pesawaran Regency. At both sites, vaccinations against Covid-19 were organized for educators and students. During this working visit, President Jokowi had the opportunity to provide guidance to the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) across Lampung Province which was held at Mahan Agung Hall in the city of Bandar Lampung. Concluding his working visit to Lampung Province, President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Way Sekampung Dam in Pringsewu Regency. After completing the agenda for his working visit, President Joko Widodo and his entourage left for Raden Inten II airport to return to Jakarta. After completing a series of activities for the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Pangdam II / Sriwijaya expressed his gratitude to all parties who cooperated and participated so that the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia can proceed safely, orderly and smoothly. (Pendam II / Sriwijaya)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indonesiadaily.co.id/pangdam-ii-sriwijaya-sambut-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-di-bandara-internasional-radin-inten-ii-lampung/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos