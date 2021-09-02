Digvijaya Singh criticizes the Modi government for its monetization policy | Latest India News

On Thursday, top congressional leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh criticized the government led by Narendra Modi for monetizing important public sector facilities in order to hide its economic failure.

Singh, also a member of Rajya Sabha, spoke to the media in Patna as part of the national campaign against the Centre’s national monetization program. Singh is also the chairman of a nine-member panel recently formed by the President of Congress to expose the government’s failure on economic and other fronts.

He said the Modi government pursued anti-popular policies by selling off the assets that the country took 70 years to create. .

Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of engaging in anti-popular activities, the Congress leader alleged that the leaders of the RSS were inciting farmers against the government during the execution of the Bhambraja Nagal dam project. The Modi government has resorted to demonetization in an attempt to suppress black money. But the status is that around 27 lakh crore of currency is in circulation against the 17 lakh crore before the protest, he added.

Singh further alleged that the central government paid little attention to the miseries of ordinary people due to the unprecedented rise in prices. Today the government realizes more than 32 as excise duties per liter of petrol and diesel against 9.48 and 3.50 during the congressional regime, he said.

The country’s debt has reached 100 lakh crore from now against 54.9 lakh crore in 2014. Workers’ working hours have been increased to 12 noon from the old eight-hour arrangement, as prescribed by international labor standards, the congressman said.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) Chairman Madan Mohan Jha, Former Head of State Chandan Bagchi, PLC Chief Ajit Sharma, MLC Premcchandra Mishra and BPCC Media Department Chief Rajesh Rathore were also present.