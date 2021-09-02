CanIndia News | Imran’s message to Akram was to get the shit out of me: Shastri





India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, in his new book “Stargazing: The Players of My Life”, ranked Pakistani cricketer-turned-prime minister Imran Khan as one of ” great captains the game has ever seen “. Shastri also shared an interesting anecdote about a field rivalry that took place between the two in 1987.

“Imran Khan is one of the greatest captains and players the game has seen. Why I have this point of view hardly needs qualification. His records speak for themselves and if further validation is needed , it comes from the experience of those who have played with or against him, ”Shastri wrote.

Khan played 88 tryouts, 126 innings and scored 3,807 points at an average of 37.69, including six centuries and 18 fifty. His highest score was 136.

As a bowler, he took 362 wickets in Test cricket, which made him the first Pakistani bowler and the fourth in the world to do so.

Shastri added that the first time he saw Imran perform was on television in 1978.

“When India toured Pakistan. He then established himself as one of the best all-rounders in cricket after a rather slow start to his career.

“When Pakistan came to India the following season, I made sure to get a seat in the north stand at Wankhede Stadium. Imran’s strength was his remarkable control over the swing and the reverse swing. The late swingers with steep curves or “indippers” as they were called then, made life hell for the drummers, ”he wrote.

Recounting his first meeting with the current Pakistani Prime Minister, Shastri wrote: “In 1987, when I was leading the Under-25 team against Pakistan, Imran arrived late for the game at the stadium. He apologized, saying he was stuck in traffic. Okay, but he wanted to start bowling right away, which I didn’t agree with because it was against the rules. Sensing that the refs were hesitating, I told them to mind their own business and follow the book. Imran’s message to Wasim Akram and the other bowlers in this game was to get the shit out of me.

“Sometimes later, while we were playing Pakistan in Sharjah, I suddenly had stomach cramps while I was playing batting and asked for a runner. Imran refused. We were then 100 something without loss. I fell in a few deliveries. From a strong start the wickets started to tumble and we lost the game chasing a modest 240 odd.

“Imran had not forgotten what I had done to him earlier and reimbursed me in kind. But while he played very hard, he left the competition on the field. Other than that, he was friendly but reserved, pretty much staying to himself.

Shastri said many thought Imran was “aloof and snobbish; I think he was reserved, and not the type to socialize easily ”.

“Among the four great all-rounders of that time, Imran was the best drummer, technically and temperament, depending on the situation required,” he added.

IANS

cs / kh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canindia.com/imrans-message-to-akram-was-to-bounce-the-st-out-of-me-shastri/

