Turkey’s ruling alliance eases electoral threshold, but opponents feel the trap

ISTANBUL Turkey appears poised to lower its electoral threshold to enter the world’s highest parliament after party leaders in the ruling alliance agreed to lower it from 10% to 7%.

The current threshold, which was introduced by a military junta in 1983, prevents any political party that obtains less than a tenth of the nationwide vote from sitting in parliament, even if it tops in a particular constituency.

Over the weekend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who heads the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said the cut had been agreed, but was awaiting news from partners in the alliance, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

MHP leader Devlet Bahceli also accepted the new threshold on Wednesday. No further assessment is necessary, he said in a statement.

A bill should be presented to parliament, which is controlled by AKP and MHP, on his return in October.

The change is widely seen to benefit the MHP, which has supported the AKP since 2015 but did not enter into a formal electoral alliance until three years later. In recent years, nationalists have frequently polled below 10%.

A survey on voting intentions carried out by MetroPOLL, one of the country’s most trusted polling companies, showed last week that the MHP received 8.9% of the vote.

Amid perpetual talks about a snap election, the next one slated for 2023, commentators have speculated on a range of reasons for the change, with many suggesting it indicates friction within the AKP / MHP alliance.

Mustafa Balbay, former deputy of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and current columnist for Cumhuriyet, wrote that Erdogan was testing his alliance partner.

The People’s Democratic Party (HDP), a left-wing group rooted in the Turkish Kurdish movement, is another party significantly affected by the change. The party first entered parliament in 2015 and has since maintained its support at around 10%, in part thanks to support from left-wing non-Kurds in western Turkey.

The HDP is currently facing a case before the Constitutional Court which could see it ban a case largely initiated by Bahcelis’ calls for the closure of the party.

Ozer Sencar, founder and director of MetroPOLL, said lowering the threshold could cause non-Kurdish HDP voters who previously supported the party to jump above the 10% limit to move on to other parties.

Some strategic left voters could switch from HDP to CHP, he told Al-Monitor. I think the votes that could have shifted from AKP to MHP so that it didn’t get caught in the threshold will stay with AKP.

He noted that in the 2018 parliamentary elections there was a significant change in AKP votes in the MHP.

Meanwhile, Nezih Onur Kuru, a political scientist at Istanbul Koc University, said the AKP would benefit from the loss of HDP strategic voters, especially in the predominantly Kurdish southeast where they are competitors. direct for the polls.

The AKP is also likely to ease political pressure on the Kurdish people in order to attract HDP Kurdish voters and those who abstained from voting in the last elections, he added.

However, Kuru described a strong bloc opposed to Erdogan’s presidential system. The opposition Nation Alliance, made up mainly of the CHP and the nationalist Iyi Party, is likely to turn into a broad democratic platform to be won in the presidential and parliamentary elections, he said.

Sencar warned that changing electoral rules came with risks.

They go this route because they can’t change the negative public perception of them or because they think they can’t, he said. It is very likely that those who resort to this route will present the public with an image that they will not gain and [therefore will] lose the elections.

He added: The biggest mistake a government can make is to change the electoral law just before the election.