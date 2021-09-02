Boris Johnson says ‘priority’ is to give Covid booster shots to older Britons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his “priority” is to start rolling out coronavirus booster vaccines to older generations.

Mr Johnson appeared to suggest that an announcement could finally be near regarding a booster jab rollout – saying ‘we’re moving forward’ with that, reports The mirror.

It comes even though a booster deployment has yet to be approved by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI).

The Prime Minister also appeared to suggest that a booster would be a “priority” over first doses for children aged 12 to 15, which is also being delayed due to the JCVI process.

When asked if he wanted the experts to ‘hurry up a bit’ with over 12 jabs and boosters, Mr Johnson replied: I think you are absolutely correct that the priorities are now the older generation entering in autumn and winter.







Video upload Video unavailable Click to play

Press to play The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now

We always said there would be a recall program in September, this month, and we were moving forward with that.

What I would also say is that 16-17 year olds are eligible, they have been approved, they are a very important group for potential transmission and I urge all 16-17 year olds to get your vaccine.

Yes 88% of all people over 16 in this country have had one jab, 78% have had two jabs, this is a huge success for the program but there are still some who need this protection and I’m just urging anyone who hasn’t had one yet, go get this. “

It comes as authorities have announced that around half a million Britons with weakened immune systems will get a third dose of the vaccine – though not a “booster” rollout.

Pressure is mounting on experts to make a decision on reminders and vaccines for children aged 12 to 15, as currently only vulnerable young people can get bitten.

NHS England had been asked to prepare for a recall deployment from September 6. And officials have been asked to plan a rollout for all 12-15 starting in mid-September, administering the vaccines in schools with parental consent.

But these two deployments will only begin if the JCVI, which combs through complex data, gives the green light.

Gavin Williamson today stepped up pressure on JCVI to give the vaccine the green light as millions of children return to school.

The education secretary told the BBC: “I think parents would find it deeply reassuring to have the choice of whether their children should be vaccinated or not.

“We are obviously waiting for JCVI’s decision. Many of us are probably very anxious to hear this and really hope that we will be able to roll out the vaccinations for the under 16s.

“I certainly hope this is a decision that will be made very, very soon.”

He said he could not give a timeline for when the decision is expected because the JCVI is an independent body. “They will make a decision, I am told and I understand, very, very soon,” he said.

JCVI Vice-President Professor Anthony Harnden said the idea was “under active consideration”.

He added: “There are many, many arguments for and against giving vaccines to children 12 to 15 years old, and we are deliberating on what we think as a committee is best for children.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Advisory Group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (Nervtag) which advises the government, said he would “applaud” JCVI for being so “meticulous” awaiting studies before giving advice on boosters.

But he added: “If we wait until everything pays off before making a judgment, we may well be past the point where we should have made a decision.”

However, Professor Saul Faust, director of the clinical research center at the National Institute for Health Research, Southampton and principal investigator of the Cov-Boost trial, said he understood the “wish and need of JCVI to gather more evidence “before giving advice.

“I think they’re not hesitating at all. They’re just saying they’d like to evaluate more data, and they want to be sure that the benefits for children are important, not just for society.”

There are concerns of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases as schools return after summer recess.

A “significant increase” in the number of cases is expected in the UK, but it is too early to say whether that could mean the easing of restrictions must be reversed, said lead expert Professor Neil Ferguson.

He warned that if the daily cases started to exceed 100,000 to 150,000, there would be “significant demands on the health system.”

All 16 and 17 year olds are offered a vaccine, but those under 16 are only eligible if they belong to certain groups, such as those who are clinically vulnerable or those living with adults at risk for serious illness. .

Almost two-thirds of 16 and 17-year-olds in Wales have received a first dose, while NHS England said more than 620,000 of this age group have now been injected, less than a month after have become eligible.