Jokowis Overweight Coalition – Editorial

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Fri 3 September 2021





01:20

0

d9fdcfc5231ebcd91390f8346b023091

1

Editorial

Joko-Widodo, coalition, house of representatives, MPR, amendment, Constitution, Soeharto, New order, COVID-19

To free



President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo may weigh no more than 60 kilograms, but his physical appearance must be forgotten because he has built a grand coalition to support his government. With the entry last week of the National Mandate Party (PAN) (for the second time after resigning in 2019) into the alliance, Jokowi now enjoys the support of seven political parties that control 81% of the House of Representatives, a feat that escaped other presidents of the post-reform era.

But this is where the danger lies. The majority characteristics of Indonesian politics may prompt Jokowi to hijack procedural democracy to do whatever he wants, including extending his term through a constitutional amendment by the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), which combines the 575-member Chamber and the 136-member Region Council of Representatives (DPD). Jokowi has often denied such plans.

In terms of legal technicality, the coalition now only needs the support of three members of the DPD to fulfill the requirement to revise the Constitution. A session of the MPR aimed at amending the Constitution requires the presence of two-thirds or 474 members of the Assembly and the amendment requires the approval of a simple majority of those present.

During the era of the New Order of Soeharto, a national referendum was required to amend the Constitution, in accordance with MPR Decree No. 4/1983.

The Jokowi Coalition can change the Constitution at any time and for any reason, although in public it has promised to focus on the issue of State Policy Outlines (PKHN), which are similar to political orientations of the state of the MPR at the time of Soeharto.

Indonesian democracy, which flourished after the fall of Soeharto in 1998, now faces a clear and present danger. Unfortunately, the people seem powerless to stop the ruin of democracy. Another popular power movement like the one that forced Soeharto to step down is unlikely to emerge.

PAN officially joined the ruling coalition after party chairman Zulkifli Hassan attended a meeting last week between Jokowi and the leaders of the political parties that form his government. The grand coalition leaves behind the Democratic Party and the thriving Justice Party – allowing the small opposition to speak as loud as possible, if only to show that democracy remains intact.

The way Jokowi expands his coalition indicates that he is consolidating his power amid declining popularity and a potential split in his ruling coalition. From this perspective, what Jokowi is doing is not unusual in politics. But there are indeed fears that an overweight coalition could subvert the checks and balances mechanism, which has been virtually ineffective since even before Jokowi began his second term in October 2019.

Jokowi had enough support in the House, so his recent move raises many questions. What else can we expect from an obese coalition than a legislative power that simply serves as a buffer to government policies as characterized by the New Order? Soeharto used the army and the bureaucracy to secure his absolute control of the country. Now Jokowi and the political and economic oligarchs need each other to survive and thrive.

The nation is still struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the damage it has caused to the economy and the well-being of many people. No one knows when this global health catastrophe will end, but tragically the powers that be can use this horrific event to change the direction of democracy in the country for their own ends.