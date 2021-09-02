Erika Jayne agrees with Donald Trump’s Tweet comparison





Erika Jayne gave a surprising response to a Twitter user who compared her to Donald Trump after an explosive episode of RHOBH aired Wednesday night.

Erika Jayne hasn’t dismissed the viewer’s comparison to former U.S. President Donald Trump after an explosive episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired Wednesday night. Erika continues to find herself in controversy amid her divorce and legal troubles. Erika’s ex-husband Tom Girardi is accused of embezzling his client’s money over the past decade until his main Los Angeles law firm goes bankrupt. knew more than she admits about Real Housewives.

The most recent RHOBH episode, aptly titled “The Dinner Party From Hell: Part 2,” saw Erika fight for herself at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party when the other ladies of Beverly Hills put her in the spotlight over the rumors of embezzlement. Erika got into a fight with her nemesis Sutton Stracke, who challenged the “Pretty Mess” singer’s ignorance of Tom’s shady relationships. “I’m going to go ahead with you all day f ******,” Erika told Sutton. “I’m telling the truth. I’m not a liar. You’ve got a lot of nerve f ******. Viewers saw the reality star burst into tears while being toasted at the rally. While watching The episode with viewers, Erika further defended herself in live tweets throughout the heated episode.

Related: RHOBH: Why Erika Jayne Would Despise Lisa Vanderpump

Erika gave an unexpected response to a viewer’s meme. The user’s tweet, captioned “Twinning,” shared a photo of enraged Erika from the September 1 episode alongside a photo of Donald Trump. Erika’s quote tweeted the meme and gave a surprising response. “Not the guy I voted for, but yes for spitting venom on absolute bulls ***,” Erika wrote, adding, “I’ll take it.” Erika further defended her fiery reaction to the RHOBHladies attack in a separate tweet. “God forbid, I’m fighting for myself,” Erika wrote, adding an eye-rolling emoji. “Stop thinking I’m going to quit just because you think I should. F *** that.” Erika continued her tweet with a message to her fan base, which appeared to fade amid her legal issues. “Thank you to everyone who supports and understands you,” Erika wrote. “I won’t be arrested,” she concluded, adding a diamond emoji.

Erika showed her love for another famous Republican in another tweet in response to former The View host Meghan McCain. The daughter of the late Senator John McCain shared a group photo with Erika, writing, “Team @erikajayne. We love you.” Erika replied, “Team @MeghanMccain”, adding a red heart emoji, “always”.

Erika continues to thwart allegations of her knowledge of her ex-husband’s crimes against her clients. As the franchise’s Ice Queen remains calm amid the accusations on social media, time is running out until the recording of the special RHOBHreunion, where Erika will have to answer Andy Cohen’s direct questions. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans are waiting to see if Erika maintains her innocence or cracks under the pressure.

Next: RHOBH: Erika Jaynes Ex Tom Girardi Accused Of Staging Nursing Home Photos

Source: Erika Jayne / Twitter

90 Day Fianc: All About Corey Rathgeber’s Father

About author Harrison Branham (44 published articles)

Harrison Branham is a reality TV writer for Screen Rant. After earning a BA in Communication Studies, Harrison has been working as a print journalist and freelance writer since 2019. Based in the Baltimore-Washington metro area, Harrison is an avid reality TV enthusiast and pop culture junkie.

More from Harrison Branham

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/rhobh-erika-jayne-agrees-donald-trump-comparison-tweet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos