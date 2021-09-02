Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla visits Washington to meet with US officials





The visit precedes a possible trip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



After his visit to New York where he chaired a meeting of the Security Council, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in Washington for talks with officials including one with his counterpart Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. The visit of foreign ministers to the city precedes a possible end-of-month visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Shringlas’ delegation included Foreign Ministry Deputy Secretary (Americas) Wani Rao and Defense Ministry Deputy Secretary (International Cooperation) Somnath Ghosh, both of whom led the Indian side during the Indo interview. -american 2 + 2. session on Wednesday. The US side was led by Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs Ely Ratner and Senior Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Ervin Massinga. Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets with US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Washington DC on September 2, 2021. Photo: Twitter / @ MEAIndia Bilateral agenda The two sides took stock of the progress and developments of the bilateral agenda within the framework of the Indo-American strategic partnership, including defense, global public health, economic and trade cooperation, science and technology, clean energy and climate finance; and people-to-people relationships, a statement from the MEA said. The intersession included a discussion on strengthening multilateral cooperation between the United States, India and other like-minded partners, according to a Pentagon statement. U.S. and Indian officials exchanged views on a range of regional issues of common concern, including in South Asia, East and Southeast Asia, and the Western Indian Ocean, and identified areas of concern. opportunities to strengthen cooperation in maritime security, regional connectivity, counterterrorism and humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the statement said. The two parties had pledged to promote greater interoperability between their armies and to operationalize bilateral initiatives on information sharing, logistics, defense industrial cooperation and joint doctrine engagement through exchanges. bond, the Pentagon said. Ahead of his Thursday engagements at the State Department, Mr. Shringla dined with U.S. officials including Ms. Sherman at India House, the official residence of Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, according to a tweet from Mr. Sandhu. Other people at the dinner included Laura Rosenberger, senior director for China at the Biden National Security Council; Chief of Staff to Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry; Uzra Zeya, Undersecretary for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights; Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins and Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandes. Possibility of visit Modis Intersessional Wednesdays precede the annual 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue, to be held in Washington later this year. Also on the cards is the possibility of Mr. Modi traveling to Washington for bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and a Quad summit meeting, following his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 25. . Mr. Modi’s in-person visit is highly dependent on the ability of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to do so. His presence is not certain, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan due to hold its leadership election on September 29.

