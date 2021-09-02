Xi Jinping aims to redesign China’s social contract





The blizzard of new regulations, rhetoric and policies emanating from China in recent weeks appears to be driven by what Beijing calls changes not seen in a century. It is the code for the rise of China and the relative decline of Western power led by the United States. The instability that such a shift in the world order can trigger has prompted Beijing to strengthen itself preemptively, addressing internal and external vulnerabilities. Sometimes the rhetoric has sounded like an explosion of China’s revolutionary past. This week, for example, Xi Jinping, China’s authoritarian leader, advocated the struggle in a speech published in the Peoples Daily newspaper. It is unrealistic to expect a peaceful life without a struggle, he said. We must defend China’s sovereignty, security and development interests with unprecedented determination. The goal seems to be to advance several objectives at the same time, some of which overlap and others not. By advocating common prosperity, Beijing announces a campaign against social inequality. By insisting on dual circulation, it seeks to reduce dependence on foreign markets. In promoting family values, it is, in part, to hope that women will choose to have more babies. By cracking down on after-school tuition and video games, he wants to alleviate financial and emotional stress on families. Some movements are to be applauded. Ban the controversial 996 overtime policy, under which many tech workers work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week, suggests that Beijing may actually intend to improve the lot of China’s vast cohort of low-income workers. Limiting after-school tuition could reduce chronic stress for millions of sleep-deprived children. The response to some of Beijing’s initiatives so far has been impressive. Chinese tech giant Alibaba on Thursday pledged to invest $ 15.5 billion in economic and social development by 2025 to support Beijing’s common prosperity agenda. The pledged amount corresponded to a similar pledge from rival Tencent last month. But there are also dangers. Exhortations to fight, paired with the campaign-like nature of some policies, could end reasoned debate and lead officials to empty displays of loyalty, damaging the quality of policy-making over time. . Already, some announcements appear simplistic. A rule that limits children to three hours of video games per week can be difficult to enforce. Government credibility diminishes when mass disobedience is left unchecked. A greater risk is that in the various drifts against the dynamic technology sector, a prejudice against private enterprise is maintained. Almost all of the tech companies like Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, Didi and others that have come under regulatory scrutiny in recent weeks are private companies. A campaign-oriented political approach can easily degenerate into radicalism. Redistribution of wealth, for example, would be best achieved in China by legislation that changes the tax code. The collection of taxes on real estate sales, inheritance and certain other expressions of wealth would be considered transparent and fair. This is a path that Beijing can still decide to follow. Xi appears determined to redesign China’s social contract. The old mantra that some will get richer first is giving way to a more equitable credo. This could ultimately benefit some 600 million Chinese who live on a monthly income of around $ 154 or less. But if such good intentions are undermined by radicalism, China will face a bleak future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://todayuknews.com/economy/xi-jinping-is-aiming-to-redraw-chinas-social-contract/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos