



With the end of the war in Afghanistan, America’s role in the world is changing dramatically. From the Cold War to the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Americans were happy to serve as the leader of the free world, guarantor of global security, architect of free trade, and promoter of democracy and human rights. man. Today, most Americans reject these roles.

The American people have turned against the global leadership roles of the Americas for several reasons. After the Great Recession of 2008-2009, globalization enriched the rich and eroded the incomes and aspirations of middle and working class Americans. The opioid epidemic was symptomatic of this erosion as globalization displaced American jobs. The average American began to think that his government was no longer representative, that he no longer cared about it, and that American institutions were corrupt. The Americans were unwilling to support the deployment of US military personnel to distant lands of the Middle East and Central Asia to promote democracy and improve the lives of others.

As military invasions in Afghanistan and Iraq have extended to long occupations and with interventions in Libya and Syria, Democrats, Republicans and Independents have turned against these deployments. People have seen precious American resources being sent overseas. According to them, the more the United States promoted democracy around the world, the more life deteriorated at home.

They demanded that the United States pay more attention to national needs. Donald Trump understood this. In 2016 he beat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Everyone has an opinion about Afghanistan Do voters care? Biden’s allies say media misses target on Afghanistan. He even criticized the US invasion of Iraq and negotiated the exit of the Americas from Afghanistan with the Taliban. In 2020, Biden promised Americans he would build better and offered new investments in national programs, ended the US combat mission in Iraq, and continued Trump’s negotiated withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On the strategic foreign policy front, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have proven that there are no US military solutions to complex civil wars where US interests are not clearly expressed. Trump and Bidens’ pledges to end endless wars demonstrated that America’s role as policeman of the world is now over and nation-building has failed.

Biden must now keep his promise to forge a foreign policy for the middle class. Avoiding isolationism, he should pursue a more sober foreign policy guided by cautious diplomacy, soft power, and the State Department, not military interventions and the Pentagon. This should be complemented by new national investments in education, infrastructure and high-tech research and development. As Richard Haas argues, foreign policy begins at home.

This will help Americans prepare for what is already intense security competition with China and Russia. Unlike the Cold War, this great power struggle will focus on cyber operations, information, artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantum computing, network security, and 5G and 6G telecommunications. Building resilient infrastructure, investing in biodefense and tackling climate change are fundamental in this competitive multipolar environment.

While America cannot do it alone, its NATO allies must do more to shoulder the burden. The United States must grant European allies some autonomy in defense investments. It will be difficult. President ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaEveryone Has an Opinion on Afghanistan Do Voters Care? As Biden falters, a two-man race for the 2024 GOP nomination begins to take shape It’s time to recognize our mistakes and look to the future in Afghanistan PLUS has accused NATO of not putting the skin in the game and President Trump “Loss of confidence” in Biden after withdrawal from Afghanistan Prosecutors say January 6 rioters committed around 1,000 assaults on federal officers Texas emerges as new battleground in Afghanistan fight against abortion While European leaders have questioned US commitments to NATO after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, most NATO members are still not meeting their 2% defense commitments compared to to GDP and have concluded contracts with the Chinese Huawei.

All of this shows that Trump was not an aberration. While Trump was ruthless with China, he was unable to work with what he saw as free-rider NATO allies and partners of the Americas in Asia. While Biden has maintained Trump’s forced containment policy, unlike Trump, he has indicated his support for working with NATO and expanding US commitments in the quadrilateral dialogue. And although Biden defines great power competition with China in terms of democracies versus autocracies, America’s rivalry with China is more Trumpian. That is, it is about power and influence.

The liberal world order that America once led is now dead and buried. Trump got it. If Biden is serious about establishing a foreign policy for the middle class, he must secure the passage of his infrastructure measure, his industrial research and innovation plan, and new investments in education, health care and child care. These national initiatives are vital to contain the rise of China and mitigate the resurrection of Russian power.

Chris J. Dolan is professor of politics and world studies at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.

