India does not say comment on Pak PM declaring official mourning over Geelani disappearance





New Delhi, September 2 (PTI) As Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan declared an official day of mourning after the disappearance of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, India said on Thursday that was the statement Prime Minister of Pakistan and made no comment. to offer.

Geelani, 91, died Wednesday evening at his home in Srinagar following a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistani separatist leader, who has ruled separatist politics for more than three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, has been buried in a mosque near his residence.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Geelani’s death.

“The Pakistani flag will fly at half mast and we will observe an official day of mourning,” Khan said.

Asked about Khan’s statement at an online press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “I have no immediate comment on this. This is his statement. . They had given him “Nishan-e-Pakistan”, their wish, what can I say. “

Asked about reports of temple vandalism and breaking idols in Pakistan, Bagchi said India has issued numerous statements about attacks on minorities in Pakistan and has raised such issues with them in the past. .

Regarding the resumption of the air bubble with Bangladesh, the MEA spokesman said talks were underway and proposals were being discussed.

On a separate question about Vishal Jood, who is being held in an Australian prison for his alleged hand in a spate of heinous attacks on suspected pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Sydney this year, Bagchi said a judgment was handed down in the case Thursday and the ministry is checking its details. PTI ASK NSD

