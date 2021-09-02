Renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial carried out under the supervision of ASI: Center | Latest India News

Following criticism from opposition leaders and some historians of the recently inaugurated Jallianwala Bagh memorial, the Union government said on Thursday that all renovations to the memorial, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, had been carried out under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India. (ASI) while observing international best practices to conserve and preserve it.

Two committees oversaw the entire process, one under the auspices of ASI and a second panel of experts made up of several senior historians, said Raghvendra Singh, secretary of the culture ministry. The renovations were carried out to commemorate 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. All of them have been carefully approved. He added that the original memorial remains intact and has not been altered in any way.

Criticizing the overhaul, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Tuesday: Such an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom. I am the son of a martyr – I will not tolerate the insult of the martyrs at any cost. An official from the Ministry of Culture denied the criticism. Many people criticize the renovations, but forget that the process was carried out carefully and not without thinking, a culture ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

Many across the spectrum have criticized the government for redesigning the memorial by installing murals and putting on a sound and light show. A light has been installed inside the well to help keep it clean, the ministry official said. There was also a sound and a light earlier, but it’s gone. This is nothing new.