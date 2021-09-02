The takeover of the right is already upon us





In early 2016, when the prospect of him becoming president was still the subject of late-night jokes and distant nightmares, Donald Trump sparked outrage when he suggested that women seeking to to have an abortion would incur criminal consequences under his administration. There has to be some form of punishment, he told Chris Matthews. It was not his first controversy as a candidate; By this point in the campaign he had already called Mexican immigrants rapists, mocked John McCains’ war service, and demanded a total and complete stop of Muslims entering the United States. And his comment to Matthews wasn’t exactly out of step with what his party’s so-called pro-life contingent had been working on for decades. If abortion were to be made illegal, punishment would seem to be the logical conclusion.

But back then, saying things like that out loud could still cause a scandal, and Trump quickly moved on to the defense, which, for him, meant taking as many positions as possible, many of which are contradictory, until that pinning her was nearly impossible not that it was considered important to do so in the spring of 2016. By the time October arrived, however, her actual positions on issues such as abortion had become much more important to her. national interest. He was officially the GOP guy, and while Hillary Clinton seemed ready to wipe the floor with him, the thought that Trump might be making his way to the presidency was no longer something to be laughed at. So, during the third presidential debate, a few weeks before election day, moderator Chris Wallace finally tried to corner him. Do you want the court to overturn Roe v. Wade? Wallace asked.

Well, if we put in two or maybe three more judges, that’s really what’s going to happen, Trump said, after some hesitation. And that will happen automatically, in my opinion, because I put pro-life judges on the ground.

Trump told a lot of lies, but in this case he followed through. He then brought three judges onto the bench: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and, following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg last fall, Amy Coney Barrett. And while Roe was not erased while he was actually president, Mitch McConnell, the architect of the Conservative court and the relentless anti-abortion movement has now got his ROI: Judge John Roberts, who sided with liberal dissent, authorized extreme anti-abortion law in Texas, ending most abortions in the state and opening the door for other states to enact their own restrictions.

The law which, as my colleague Charlotte Klein pointed out on Wednesday, amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the state essentially does what the anti-choice movement has been trying to do for half a century. The Supreme Court ignored 50 years of precedent and stepped back, essentially allowing Texas to be a pre-Roe state, Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement. It is the strongest alarm yet that abortion rights are in grave danger, in Texas and across the country.

Of course, this dramatic setback for reproductive rights did not happen in a vacuum. It came after a decades-long campaign by activists and conservative politicians, who use the same tactics on other fronts in the culture wars. In states across the country, Republican legislatures have proposed and enacted draconian voter suppression laws based on false allegations of Trump’s voter fraud. (Texas was the last to pass voting restrictions, following a fight with the state’s Democrats.) They also sought to exert more control over the electoral process itself, by s’ striving to remove the safeguards that kept Trump from reversing his defeat in 2020. It’s hard to see how this isn’t just a superficial act before the takeover, Democrat Erick Allen told Politico on Thursday , a state representative in Georgia, where Republicans have established an Election Review Committee in Atlanta Fulton County. I don’t know anyone who thinks this won’t lead to what we think.

The conserved Seems to me Very Tea Party, Dan Lennington of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, who is advising parent groups who have worked to recall school board members, including the decision of more than one district to hire a diversity consultant, told The Associated Press. These are ingredients to have an impact on future elections.

Democrats can hold both the White House and Capitol Hill right now, but on several fronts, it’s hard not to feel like Trumpism is winning. The movement he set in motion, the movement that capitalized on his demagoguery, seems to be gaining momentum, his investments paying off. Its view of the country may not be the one most Americans want to live in, but that’s not the point: the GOP is betting that minority rule is possible, as long as they’re organized enough.

The bottom line for Democrats, if they want to preserve the rights of Americans, is to live up to their counterparts. Joe Biden pledges to do so, saying in a statement that Texas’ abortion law unleashes unconstitutional chaos and ordering his administration to launch a whole-of-government effort to respond to the ruling and ensure women in Texas have access. to safe and legal access. abortions. But Biden and Democrats have struggled to fight the GOP on other fronts, including denial of voter rights, thanks to the lack of urgency of some party members and disagreements over things like filibuster. . The question, then, is not just whether Democrats can stand up for the rights of Americans; it is whether they can all, as a party, recognize that these rights are under attack and prioritize their protection.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

How a fatal accident turned South Dakota politicsMatt Gaetz tries to change the narrative with a MAGAS romanceEbastian Junger on how the United States corrupted AfghanistanRudy Giuliani is a week away from waxing his back in a sweetgreenProsecutors New Yorkers are on full steam to take down the Trump organization : the man at the window Not a subscriber? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/09/the-right-wing-takeover-is-already-upon-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos