China’s Juncao technology is one of the means of economic stimulus in times of pandemic, PM Imran says





China is a role model for developing countries in the fight against poverty

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Chinese agricultural technology Juncao could help the world meet the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the Juncao Forum virtually on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Juncao’s assistance and cooperation for sustainable development.

Juncao, which is known as “magic herb”, are two Chinese characters meaning “mushroom” and “herb”. The particular breed of grass was discovered by Chinese scientists as an economical and environmentally friendly substitute for wood traditionally used as a substrate for growing mushrooms. Juncao technology has now been disseminated in 106 countries through training programs or on-site demonstrations.

In his speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: I commend China for sharing this technology with more than 100 countries, which has already benefited thousands of people across continents over the past 20 years.

The world as a whole and the inhabitants of the countries of the South in particular are grappling with multiple challenges, including climate change, poverty and especially food insecurity, he stressed.

With relentless efforts to end poverty and all its manifestations, extreme poverty has steadily declined over the past two decades, he said, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic had however. triggered an economic collapse, slowing global progress.

Extreme poverty increased in 2020 for the first time in more than 20 years, the prime minister said.

Sustainable ways to achieve economic recovery, growth and development are essential during the pandemic, he said.

Juncao technology is one such means, it helps small farmers to develop mushroom cultivation on a commercial scale at low cost, besides it also helps against desertification and can be used as food for livestock because it is rich in protein, said the Pakistani prime minister.

Achieving food security and improving nutrition have also become an even greater challenge for developing countries.

China is a model for developing countries in poverty reduction. China’s remarkable growth has lifted 800 million people out of poverty over the past four decades, he praised the neighboring country.

He also appreciated the role of Chinese leaders in climate change.

I appreciate Xis’ vision of a prosperous, clean and beautiful world and his initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The Prime Minister stressed that poverty reduction and the fight against climate change were the main priorities of his government. We have launched a massive program called Ehsaas with the aim of raising marginalized people, eradicating poverty and supporting vulnerable households.

Xi Jinping hails 20-year achievements of China’s Juncao aid program

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Forum on Thursday on the 20th anniversary of Juncao’s assistance and sustainable development cooperation, which was held both online and offline in Beijing. .

In his letter, Xi said the technology has facilitated the efficient use of three main agricultural resources, light, heat and water, and achieved the recycling of plant, animal and fungal materials, for the benefit of the community. ecological, food and energy security.

Xi said he has paid special attention to international cooperation on Juncao technology for a long time. Since China built the first overseas demonstration base for Juncao technology in Papua New Guinea in 2001, the technology has been introduced to more than 100 countries, playing an important role in poverty reduction, creating jobs, promoting the use of renewable energies, combating climate change and improving people’s well-being, he noted.

China is ready to work with relevant parties to make further contributions to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said, expressing the hope that Juncao technology will bring more benefits for people in developing countries.

The forum was co-hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Fujian Provincial Government.

